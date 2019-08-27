Healthy Lemon Chicken Recipes
Lemon chicken is a classic favorite for a reason. Lemon's bright flavor jazzes up chicken and together they create a flavor-packed and satisfying dish. Try our Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan, Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry, Skillet Lemon Chicken and more.
20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are smothered in a creamy sauce accented by briny feta cheese, lemon and fresh herbs in this ultra-fast one-skillet dinner.
Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale
This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan
This riff on classic chicken Parmesan replaces the usual marinara with a luscious lemony cream sauce. We've lightened it up by using half-and-half instead of cream, with just-as-delicious results. Serve this lemony chicken dinner with whole-wheat pasta or brown rice.
Lemon & Dill Chicken
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
Creamy Lemon Skillet Chicken
This ultra-fast creamy lemon chicken is perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this family-friendly dinner with noodles (or zoodles, for a low-carb take) and roasted broccoli or green salad.
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
Lemon-Herb Roasted Spatchcock Chicken & Potatoes
The name might be funny, but the results are awesome. Spatchcock chicken cooks faster than roasting a whole chicken. The bird cooks quickly and evenly, with more skin exposed to get crisp in the oven. If you're uncomfortable cutting the chicken and removing the backbone yourself, ask your butcher for help. Roasted fingerling potatoes round out this easy, one sheet-pan dinner.
Lemon-Sopressata Chicken
You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner.
Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry
Spiked with lots of zesty lemon, this delectable chicken stir-fry has a colorful mix of snow peas, carrots and scallions. But feel free to substitute other thinly sliced vegetables, such as bell peppers or zucchini. Serve with: Rice noodles or brown rice.
Lemon Chicken & Rice
This easy Persian-inspired chicken and rice dish has a beautiful golden color and a wonderful fragrance. If you have saffron in the cupboard, do add that optional pinch; just a little will enhance the flavor and aroma of the dish.
Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts
In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
Chicken with Lemon-Caper Pan Sauce
A quick sauce made with leeks, lemon and capers gives this chicken breast recipe bright Italian flavor. Serve with farro or capellini, steamed broccoli and a glass of crisp pinot grigio. Save the unused chicken tenders in an airtight container in your freezer for up to 3 months. Once you have enough, thaw them out for another use.
Lemon Chicken
The chicken in this simple recipe is coated in a mixture of bread crumbs and spicy adobo seasoning, cooked in a skillet and drenched in lemon juice. The bread crumbs from the coating on the chicken help to thicken the lemon-garlic sauce.
Kickin' Lemon Chicken
The chicken in this recipe gets its potent lemon flavor from a marinade of lemon peel and lemon juice. The Brussels sprouts are steamed first and then grilled on skewers with cherry tomatoes along with the chicken.
Quinoa, Chicken & Broccoli Salad with Roasted Lemon Dressing
Roasting lemons mellows their tartness and creates a layer of caramelized flavor that pairs well with the raw broccoli and savory quinoa in this healthy chicken dinner salad. Even better, the chicken and lemons roast on one sheet pan, making cleanup a breeze.
Lemon-Garlic Chicken
A simple marinade of lemon and garlic is more than enough to make this chicken recipe a standout. For even more flavor, lemon peel and fresh sage are sprinkled on the chicken before serving.
Chicken Breasts with Roasted Lemons
Tangy roasted lemons harmonize beautifully with chicken. They are also delicious chopped and sprinkled over fish.