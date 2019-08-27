Our Best New Recipes From the Latest Issue of EatingWell Magazine

The Grandmother Project took Brooke Siem across nine countries on four continents. She baked these traditional pastries with Liba in the small town of Týnec, Czech Republic. To create the signature, even indentation in each koláče (pronounced “ko-la-chay”), Liba uses a 100-gram weight, about 1 1/4 inches in diameter. Anything round and just a touch smaller than the balls of dough works, like the bottom of a glass spice jar. Dust it with flour before using to prevent sticking. We adapted the recipe with half whole-wheat flour.