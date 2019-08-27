Our Best New Recipes From the Latest Issue of EatingWell Magazine
Make the most of warmer weather and fresh spring flavors with these new recipes from the latest issue of EatingWell. These recipes are packed with seasonal fruits and vegetables that add a colorful and nutritious boost to your plate. Try our Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans and Grilled Shrimp Tostadas for a satisfying and bright dinner. And complete your meal with delicious desserts like Strawberry Crumble Bars and Marble Spice Bundt Cake. We hope you love these recipes as much as we do!
Grilled Shrimp Tostadas
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich
This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.
Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans
For a steak that’s deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there’s one less pan to wash!
Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs
Capers and mustard add tanginess to this creamy salad, while chives, dill and parsley add fresh flavor and a splash of color.
Chile-Spiced Shredded Beef with Cheesy Polenta
Let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting to make a Sunday dinner that yields leftovers for another night. Tuck the rest of the spiced beef and your favorite fixings into corn tortillas or spoon over baked sweet potatoes.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce
These chicken lettuce wraps are crunchy, light and perfect for a flavorful meal. The sweet, anise-like flavor of Thai basil pairs well with the bold taste of the peanut sauce, but regular basil—or even mint or cilantro—works well too.
Strawberry Crumble Bars
After you haul all your fruit home from the orchard or farm, bake a batch of these bars. Change up the fruit with the seasons—peaches come summertime or apples in the fall.
Mixed Greens with Carrot-Ginger Dressing
This carrot-ginger dressing is based on the one served at the Japanese steakhouse chain Benihana. It holds well, so make a double batch to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
Cacio e Pepe
When making this elemental Roman pasta, most people focus on the cheese (cacio), with purists arguing for youngish pecorino Romano. But the peppercorns (pepe) are also essential to this dish, so it's a great time to try a single-origin variety. Boiling down some reserved pasta-cooking water before mixing with the al dente spaghetti concentrates the starch for an even more luscious sauce. Look for a hard grating cheese made without rennet if you want to keep it truly vegetarian.
Parmesan-Crusted Cauliflower with White Beans & Tomatoes
This Parmesan-crusted cauliflower makes a flavorful and hearty vegetarian main that is ready in under an hour. A generous amount of cooking spray helps the panko breadcrumb coating on these cauliflower steaks get nice and crispy.
Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad
This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.
Crispy Tofu & Cilantro Balls
Hetty McKinnon’s book To Asia with Love showcases the food and flavors she grew up with in a Cantonese family, living in Australia and now Brooklyn. A key tenet of her cooking is making dishes packed with flavor using just a few ordinary ingredients. These inventive crispy tofu bites, inspired by her experience eating fried tofu balls at Hong Kong’s Kung Tak Lam Shanghai Vegetarian Cuisine restaurant, are a great example. Potato starch gives them a nice crispy finish.
Marble Spice Bundt Cake
Unleash your artsy side when marbling the light and dark batters together. The latter is fragrant with loads of cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg and gets its color from molasses and espresso powder.
Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich
Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that’s ready in just 10 minutes.
Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad
In this spin, we coat this blackened chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we take advantage of the warmer weather by grilling outside.
No-Churn Ice Cream with Cardamom & Saffron
This recipe was inspired by kulfi, an Indian frozen dessert often flavored with cardamom, saffron and pistachios. Counting saffron threads seems tedious but it is an accurate way to measure one of the most precious spices on Earth. Rather than using an ice cream maker, you whip the cream mixture to form soft peaks before freezing it. The results are über-creamy.
Leek & Goat Cheese Spanish Tortilla
A Spanish tortilla is traditionally made by braising potatoes in lots of oil. We cut the calories and speed things up by cooking them in just a few tablespoons instead. A sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese on top adds nice tanginess.
Spice-Crusted Roasted Potatoes
Inspired by Lebanese batata harra, these potatoes are coated in lots of spices before they’re roasted.
Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Sauce Gribiche
Gribiche is a classic French sauce made with pantry items including capers, cornichons and Dijon mustard, plus fresh parsley and hard-boiled eggs. It’s often served with cold meats or vegetables, but here we pair it with roasted fish and asparagus for a bright and acidic burst of flavor.
Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich
Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.
Pork Chops with Cherry, Watercress & Farro Salad
Most farro sold in stores is pearled, meaning the bran is removed and it therefore has a little less fiber—but it still brings 2 grams per serving to this dish. It cooks quicker than harder-to-find whole farro, so be sure to double-check the cooking time on the package.
Khanom Tom (Coconut Balls)
This recipe for traditional Thai coconut balls is all about the coconut. First, skip the preshredded stuff (the filling won't hold together with it) and get yourself to the produce department for a fresh one. Look for a coconut with a brown husk (rather than one with a white fibrous exterior, often labeled “young Thai” coconut.) Brown-husked coconuts have firmer flesh that's easier to shred.
Coconut Brown Rice
The secret to the maxed-out flavor of this coconut brown rice dish? Coconut in three forms—milk, oil and shredded.
Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle
This mushroom ragout is topped with dollops of ricotta, which cut through the acidity of the tomato-based sauce for a balanced flavor and creamy texture.
Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
This take on the classic breakfast sandwich swaps out the bread or bagel for crispy hash brown patties. It makes a great gluten-free option for breakfast on the go.
Castagnaccio (Chestnut Cake)
Sweets not your thing? This cake, a specialty of northern Italy, is almost savory, flavored with rosemary and pine nuts, and gets just a touch of sweetness from plumped raisins, with no added sugar. Chestnut flour tends to clump together, so for the best texture don’t skip the sifting step.
Chickpea Rice Bowls with Chicken & Halloumi
Present this meal buffet-style so everyone can craft their own bowls and get what they want (including an argument-free dinner). Chickpea “rice” has twice the protein and five times the fiber of brown rice. Find it in many supermarkets or online.
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers’ market early in the season.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Snap Pea Slaw
The buttermilk marinade lets these fried chicken tenders get crispy on the outside and stay deliciously juicy on the inside. The fresh crunchy slaw helps balance the richness of the chicken. Don’t have buttermilk on hand? Make a substitute by mixing the equivalent amount of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar.
Czech Poppy Seed Koláče
The Grandmother Project took Brooke Siem across nine countries on four continents. She baked these traditional pastries with Liba in the small town of Týnec, Czech Republic. To create the signature, even indentation in each koláče (pronounced “ko-la-chay”), Liba uses a 100-gram weight, about 1 1/4 inches in diameter. Anything round and just a touch smaller than the balls of dough works, like the bottom of a glass spice jar. Dust it with flour before using to prevent sticking. We adapted the recipe with half whole-wheat flour.
Apricot Glazed Chicken with Potatoes & Asparagus
Curry powder is a powerhouse ingredient because it combines a medley of flavorful spices—usually turmeric, fenugreek, coriander and peppers—all in one jar. Increase the heat in this dish by using a hot or red curry powder.
Feta, Egg & Olive Pita
This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that’s easy to take on the go.
Pizza Crêpes
Crêpes may seem fancy-slash-scary, but once you get the hang of the process, making them is a snap—the eggs make them surprisingly sturdy. Fill them with just about anything, like ham and cheese with an egg on top for brunch or fresh fruit and Nutella for dessert.
Quadradinhos de Laranja (Little Squares of Orange)
Orange lovers rejoice! This cake—one of the traditional yellow-hued sweets of Lisbon—is packed with sunny flavor thanks to loads of zest plus it’s drenched with orange syrup after coming out of the oven. Tightly wrap any leftovers with plastic wrap to prevent them from drying out. We added a touch of whole-wheat flour to help balance the sweetness.
Air-Fryer Fish Sticks
Essentially a mini convection oven, an air fryer circulates hot air all around these breaded fish sticks for a perfectly crisp exterior in minutes. This recipe can easily be doubled if you have an extra-large air fryer or made in batches in a regular-size one.