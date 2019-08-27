11 Mediterranean Diet Slow Cooker Recipes

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Updated January 11, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest and most delicious ways of eating. These healthy Mediterranean diet slow-cooker recipes feature nutritious ingredients like vegetables and fruit, whole grains, legumes and lean protein. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Orzo with Tomatoes & Olives and Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack are comforting meals you'll want to make again and again.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Orzo with Tomatoes & Olives

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.

3 of 11

Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dish is bursting with flavor thanks to the long, low-temperature cooking. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and all your dinner work is done for you!

Advertisement

4 of 11

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.

5 of 11

Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken thighs are slowly cooked with Italian-style sauce and herbs, then served on crusty bread slices with olives and two savory cheeses.

6 of 11

Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

8 of 11

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.

9 of 11

Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone with Fennel & Parmesan

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A strip of Parmesan rind in the broth gives this minestrone soup a deep, layered flavor, and fresh fennel adds a bright anise note. You don't need much pesto here—swirl in just enough to tint the broth and release its fresh-basil scent. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Few dishes smell better as they cook than these cheesy brown-rice-stuffed peppers simmering gently in a pool of cinnamon- and clove-spiced tomato sauce. If you want to try a different whole grain, swap out the rice for millet. The peppers are fragile after cooking, so use tongs to gently remove them from the slow cooker.

11 of 11

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis