11 Mediterranean Diet Slow Cooker Recipes
The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest and most delicious ways of eating. These healthy Mediterranean diet slow-cooker recipes feature nutritious ingredients like vegetables and fruit, whole grains, legumes and lean protein. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Orzo with Tomatoes & Olives and Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack are comforting meals you'll want to make again and again.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Orzo with Tomatoes & Olives
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.
Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup
This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta
This dish is bursting with flavor thanks to the long, low-temperature cooking. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and all your dinner work is done for you!
Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts
Chicken thighs are slowly cooked with Italian-style sauce and herbs, then served on crusty bread slices with olives and two savory cheeses.
Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole
This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone with Fennel & Parmesan
A strip of Parmesan rind in the broth gives this minestrone soup a deep, layered flavor, and fresh fennel adds a bright anise note. You don't need much pesto here—swirl in just enough to tint the broth and release its fresh-basil scent. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.
Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers
Few dishes smell better as they cook than these cheesy brown-rice-stuffed peppers simmering gently in a pool of cinnamon- and clove-spiced tomato sauce. If you want to try a different whole grain, swap out the rice for millet. The peppers are fragile after cooking, so use tongs to gently remove them from the slow cooker.
Savory Bean Spinach Soup
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.