22 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes That Are Perfect for Weeknight Dinners
Let your slow cooker make dinner for you with these easy dump & go recipes. All you have to do is load the ingredients in your appliance and you’ll have a healthy chicken dinner on the table. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo and Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings are delicious and perfect for weeknight meals.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.
Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
Ginger-Chicken Noodle Soup
Because the chicken thighs don't fall apart while simmering in a slow cooker, they are ideal in this Asian-style main dish soup.
Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken
Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with the flavors of the ubiquitous Vietnamese sauce nuoc cham in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come--ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.
Barbecue Pulled Chicken
This BBQ pulled chicken recipe is a fanciful reinterpretation of pulled pork that slow-cooks chicken in lots of tangy tomato sauce. Have sliced jalapenos, sliced red onions and some sour cream on hand to top this barbecue pulled chicken, which makes a hearty main course. You can turn it into an unbelievable sandwich or serve it on mashed potatoes or even whole-grain spaghetti. Serve with shredded napa cabbage tossed with low-fat mayonnaise, cider vinegar, celery seed and honey to taste.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho
Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)
This Mexican-inspired one-pot chicken dinner comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Perfect for dinner on a cold evening, this slow-cooker chicken soup is chock full of mushrooms, leeks, celery and wild rice. It gets its creaminess from a blend of low-fat milk and silken-style tofu.
Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas
A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.
White Chicken Chili
This diabetic-friendly chicken chili recipe provides 22 grams of protein in each serving. Consider topping chili with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream to reduce calorie and fat content.
Chicken Vera Cruz
Vera Cruz sauce is traditionally served with seafood, such as red snapper, but it also pairs wonderfully with chicken. Serve over brown rice or quinoa for a balanced meal.
Curried Chicken and Vegetable Stew
This Curried Chicken and Vegetable Stew is extremely easy to prepare since a slow cooker will do all of the work for you! Perfect for a cold day, this stew is one you'll want to make again and again.
Spicy Drumsticks
Looking for a way to spice up your chicken? Look no further! These spiced chicken drumsticks are the perfect way to ramp up any meal and thanks to the slow cooker, they are incredibly easy to prepare.
Greek Braised Chicken Legs
Slowly braising chicken legs in your slow cooker leaves them falling-off-the-bone tender-making them the perfect vehicle for the Greek spices recommended here.
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Chicken
Selecting reduced-fat and reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup to use in this slow cooker recipe will help keep fat and sodium content down, but won't compromise flavor.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs with Broccolini
What if you could have tender, slow-cooker chicken thighs and crisp Broccolini to feed four with 10 minutes of hands-on time and eight common ingredients? Now, you can, and here's the recipe to prove it. Garnish with fresh oregano leaves and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Sweet & Spicy Glazed Chicken
You can fully indulge in the sticky-sweetness this slow-cooker chicken dish offers when you know that calories, saturated fat, carbs and sugar are in check.
Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew
Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.
Mustard-Maple Chicken with Wild Rice Pilaf
This slow-cooker meal is simple to prepare and will elicit rave reviews from everyone at your table. The wild rice pilaf is started early in the slow cooker and followed up by the chicken and sweet and tangy maple-mustard sauce. It's a mouthwatering combination!