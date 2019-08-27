22 Recipes That Start with a Bottle of BBQ Sauce
BBQ sauce is great for grilling, but there is more than one way to use this sweet and tangy condiment. From barbecue chicken to quesadillas, store-bought BBQ sauce is a quick, delicious way to add flavor to your meal. Recipes like Barbecue Chicken Pizza and BBQ Cauliflower Bites make the most of the tasty condiment.
BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
Vegan Pulled Mushroom BBQ Sandwiches
This vegan sandwich has great barbecue flavor (without the meat!) thanks to earthy mushrooms that soak up the sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Serve with coleslaw dressed with vegan mayonnaise to complete the meal.
BBQ Cauliflower Bites
For Brenda and Aaron Beener at New York City's Seasoned Vegan, soul food is more than a type of cuisine—it's the practice of cooking with love. Serve these bites as a crowd-pleasing side or over a salad.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.
Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps
Smooth, lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale) is topped with barbecue chicken, carrots and cabbage in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Try them for a low-carb dinner or light lunch.
Barbecued Chicken Burritos
These burritos are something of a Tex-Mex wonder: tangy barbecue sauce, some roast chicken (or rotisserie chicken) and vegetables, all wrapped up in tortillas. For the best taste, look for a fiery barbecue sauce without added corn syrup.
Open-Face Barbecue Tilapia Sandwiches
Grilled fish nestled on a bed of crunchy coleslaw and capped off with a drizzle of barbecue sauce makes these diabetic-friendly sandwiches sure to please.
Smoky Corn & Black Bean Pizza
The secret to a grilled pizza is having all your ingredients ready to go before you head out to the grill. Make it a meal: Toss the extra black beans, diced tomato and some avocado with prewashed salad greens and a tangy vinaigrette and dinner is on the table in no time.
Barbecued Chipotle-Marinated Pork Sandwiches
Smoky grilled onion and your favorite barbecue sauce transform grilled pork tenderloin into a hearty pulled pork sandwich, perfect as a potluck dish or simple dinner. If you're concerned about sodium, be sure to choose a lower-sodium barbecue sauce.
Barbecue Chicken & Chard Quesadillas
Dark leafy greens give this healthy chicken quesadilla recipe a vitamin K boost. We also boosted the flavor in regular barbecue sauce. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and/or salsa, if desired.
Oven-Barbecued Pork Chops
Need a little summertime flavor? Try this swift recipe and enjoy a "barbecue" indoors. Make it a meal: Serve with coleslaw and cornbread.
Smoky Buffalo Burger
Here we flavor sweet, beefy buffalo (bison) with smoked cheese and smoky barbecue sauce. Instead of being melted on top, cheese is used here to season the meat--adding moisture and smoky flavor inside the burger. Wild rice bulks up the serving size (and adds vitamins and minerals), while keeping it lean. Plus the flavor and chewy texture are a wonderful complement to the meat. If you can't find buffalo in your store, substitute 90%-lean ground beef.
Barbecue Chopped Pork Salad
Make these barbeque-flavored pork salad components the night before and assemble for an easy lunch the next day.
Black Bean & Hominy Succotash with Barbecued Portobello Mushrooms
Here smoky-flavored grilled mushrooms are served over a black-bean-and-hominy succotash. Serve with: Cornbread and an avocado-and-tomato salad.
BBQ Baked Beans & Sausage
Here we turn baked beans into an easy main dish by adding chicken sausage and collard greens. Serve with: Coleslaw and cornbread.
Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas
This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
BBQ Chicken Tenders
These crispy chicken "wings," made with boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders, stay crispy with only a light coating of oil--no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
BBQ Tofu Sandwich
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
BBQ Chicken Bowls
These BBQ chicken bowls are perfect for weeknight dinners. They come together in just 15 minutes and are chock-full of the classic barbecue flavors you love, including saucy beans, coleslaw and potatoes.
BBQ Ranch Wraps
Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go.
Horseradish BBQ Topped Mini Meat Loaves
These mini meat loaves are cooked in a muffin tin. A barbeque-horseradish glaze is baked on at the end, adding a sweet and zesty flavoring to the loaves.