Healthy Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
Southwestern Waffle
This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Egg Salad Avocado Toast
It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
West Coast Avocado Toast
Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.
Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich
Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.
Salsa Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
High-Protein Breakfast Tacos
In this high-protein breakfast taco recipe, black beans, eggs and cheese are folded into corn tortillas and topped with your favorite salsa.
Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
Egg & Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.
Breakfast Parfait
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
Quick Breakfast Taco
A smaller cousin of the breakfast burrito, the breakfast taco made with reduced-fat Cheddar and egg substitute is a satisfying and healthy breakfast option.
Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers
Soft-boiled eggs with toast "soldiers" are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
Citrus Berry Smoothie
This meal-in-a-glass smoothie is bursting with berries and orange juice, healthful sources of carbohydrate and powerful antioxidants. Getting plenty of antioxidant-rich foods makes sense for active people, since free radicals are produced any time the body's cells process oxygen.
Creamy Wheat Berry Hot Cereal
This warming whole-grain hot cereal recipe pairs cooked wheat berries with rolled oats, fruit and nuts for a filling fiber-rich breakfast. Using a microwave makes preparation speedy, especially if you've thawed frozen cooked wheat berries overnight in the refrigerator.
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
Crunchy Cereal Trail Mix
Crunchy, sweet and salty, this simple trail mix combines all your favorite flavors in a convenient mix.
Scrambled Egg Burritos with Black Bean Salsa
This protein-packed Southwestern egg burrito recipe is always a hit, whether you're serving it for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a casual dinner. The homemade black bean salsa recipe adds a special touch and takes just 10 minutes, but you can also use your favorite prepared salsa to make this faster.
Pocket Eggs with Soy-Sesame Sauce
In Wuhan, this is a common way of cooking eggs, which were hard to come by during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, when food was tightly rationed. Serve warm over rice or noodles.
Herb & Onion Frittata
This Italian-style omelet is delicious with just about any herb combination; try parsley, dill, chervil or marjoram.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
Cranberry Muesli
There may be as many versions of muesli as there are breakfast cereals, but this one's modeled after the original Swiss wake-you-up--a combination of overnight-soaked grains, nuts, dried fruit and yogurt. Make it the night before and you'll have breakfast ready when you are.
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
Breakfast Mini Pizzas
Pizza's not just for dinner! Here we combine two kid favorites--mini pizzas and scrambled eggs--for a breakfast treat adults and kids will both love.
Tutti-Frutti Muesli
Muesli mixed with yogurt and fruit packs in the nutrition and satisfies all morning long.
Florentine Hash Skillet
Here's a super-quick all-in-one-skillet breakfast to start your day, loaded with hash browns, spinach, egg and cheese.
Mexi-Melt
Spread leftover refried beans on whole-wheat toast and top with salsa and cheese for an easy breakfast that has plenty of staying power.
Yankee Grits
Sweet maple syrup turns grits in a northerly direction. Milk adds creaminess and gives this satisfying breakfast staying power.
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Coconut Chai-Spiced Oatmeal
With the flavors of chai tea and coconut, this healthy oatmeal recipe is a spice upgrade from just plain cinnamon. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Creamy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal
Cream cheese, dried cherries and lemon zest give this healthy oatmeal recipe cheesecake-like flavor. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal
Pep up your morning routine with this not-so-old-fashioned savory oatmeal recipe with cashews, curry powder and raisins. If you need a little sweetness, try drizzling honey on top. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal
Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.