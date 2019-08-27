Healthy 400-Calorie Dinners

This recipe is best made ahead of time, so the flavors have more time to mingle in the refrigerator. Three types of chiles, both fresh and canned, bring different kinds of heat, earthiness and sweetness to the pot. If you can get Hatch chiles, by all means use them. Pepper aficionados love them so much they travel in droves to a New Mexico festival celebrating their fall harvest. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.