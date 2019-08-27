Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Birthday Cakes

August 27, 2019
Make a wish! What better way to celebrate another year than with a delicious birthday cake? Here are some of our favorite kid-friendly diabetic birthday cakes, plus delicious treats that will bring out the kid in you.
Start Slideshow

1 of 2

Vanilla Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lightened-up cake has the flavor of real vanilla beans, but it's still sweet, delicious, and ready to eat as is or topped with your favorite frosting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 2

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next