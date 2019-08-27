23 Recipes to Recreate Your Favorite Chinese Restaurant Dishes at Home

Try recreating some of the dishes that are popular at Chinese restaurants at home with these recipes. These easy and delicious recipes cut down on the excess calories and sodium that is sometimes found in restaurant food. In the time it takes to get takeout, you can make authentic Chinese dishes as well as recipes inspired by Chinese cuisine and Chinese American takeout, including Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp, Kung Pao Broccoli and Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing.