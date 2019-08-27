The Best Diabetes Snacks for Weight Loss

Next time you need something to tide you over until you next meal, try one of our diabetes-friendly snacks for weight loss. These recipes all have 2 or fewer carbohydrate servings, or no more than 30 grams of carbohydrates per snack. They're also lower in calories and higher in fiber to help keep you full. Delicious recipes like Peanut Butter Energy Balls and Autumn Fruit Salad will have you savoring snack time while still meeting your nutrition goals.