Easy & Impressive Father's Day Recipes That Are Better Than a Tie

August 27, 2019
Give dad the day he deserves with our delicious recipes perfect for an unforgettable Father's Day. Whether he's into brunch, grilling, or simply some refreshing cocktails, EatingWell has all the recipes to help you spoil dad this year.
Miso-Marinated Flank Steak

This easy marinated steak recipe uses Japanese miso, which is made from soy, barley and rice, and has a strong, savory umami taste. Miso is best known for its use in miso soup, but miso is amazing in meat marinades like this Asian steak marinade because it produces rich flavors in the meat. Look for sake (Japanese rice wine) where other wines are sold.

Moscow Mule Cocktail

This refreshing cocktail features a combination of vodka, tangy lime and ginger beer, a nonalcoholic carbonated ginger beverage similar to ginger ale. This cocktail is traditionally served in a copper mug.

Banana Bread French Toast

Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Everyone should know how to make this classic cocktail. Old Fashioneds are easy to make and timeless.

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.

Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast with Basil-Mint Sauce

This healthy buttermilk chicken breast recipe has all the flavor of buttermilk fried chicken without the frying. The herb sauce recipe brings together mint, basil and ground coriander--perfect for serving with the chicken, or make extra and toss with pasta.

Avocado Margaritas

Avocado in a margarita? You bet! It lends creaminess and beautiful color to this refreshing blended cocktail that's perfect for serving on taco night.

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.

Grilled Prosciutto Peaches

We love these salty-sweet grilled peaches anytime the fruit is in season. Stuffed with goat cheese and honey, they work as a side, appetizer, or even dessert.

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.

Persian Grilled Chicken

This easy grilled chicken recipe owes its tenderness to an overnight soak in a yogurt-lemon juice marinade and its soulful flavor to saffron and onion. A healthy drizzle of saffron-infused butter before serving adds an extra layer of richness. Serve with aromatic rice with pistachios and torshi, Central Asian pickles available at Persian and Middle Eastern grocery stores.

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

Besides adding smoky flavor, cooking salmon on a plank eliminates the triple pitfalls of grilling fish--drying out, sticking to the grate or breaking when you attempt to turn it. For this healthy grilled salmon recipe, the sweet-salty flavor of the miso-maple glaze counterpoints the buttery richness of the fish.

Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.

Lavender-Cucumber Gin & Tonic

Dried lavender flowers make a fast simple syrup perfect for dressing up a favorite cocktail standby, the good ol' gin and tonic.

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

Jambalaya Sausage Kebabs

The classic flavors of jambalaya come together in these easy-peasy smoked sausage kebabs. Celery is one of the classic flavors in traditional jambalaya, so we included a pinch of celery seed in the marinade.

Purple Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.

Boozy Coffee Milkshakes

Milkshakes meet cocktails in this genius summer recipe. This frozen drink has it all--chocolate, coffee, ice cream and a little buzz of alcohol to take it to the next level.

Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.

Green Chile Turkey Burgers

These healthy turkey burgers are flavored with the Southwestern triad of chiles verdes, cumin and cilantro. We serve them here on tortillas, but traditionalists can go for a bun.

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be "extra"! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.

Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.

