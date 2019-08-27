34 Healthy Camping Recipes for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Grab your tent and sleeping bags and get ready to head outdoors. But just because you’re away from your kitchen, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious food. Recipes like Campfire Banana S’mores, Johnnycakes and Camping Chicken Quesadillas are easy to make and will keep you energized on your next camping trip.
Johnnycakes
Corn muffin mix is a pantry staple. You may not know exactly how you're gonna use it, but it doesn't take up much space and always seems to come in handy, like in this johnnycakes recipe. Grate some fresh corn into the batter to make some incredibly tasty, easy pancakes.
Panzanella with Tomatoes & Grilled Corn
Grilled corn adds a note of sweetness to this tangy panzanella salad.
Grilled Bread with Tomato (Pan con Tomate)
For this Spanish classic, pan con tomate, grilling the bread gives it a hard outer crust that acts almost like a cheese grater when you scrape the tomato across its surface.
Brioche French Toast with Griddled Apples
This brioche French toast recipe calls for cooking the bread and the apples over high heat in coconut oil--a fat with a high smoke point that adds its own delicious flavor--for a nicely caramelized crust. This recipe was developed as a deluxe breakfast for a camping trip, but you can also cook it at home on the stovetop.
Tomahawk Cowboy Steak
A two-zone fire lets you start the meat over direct heat and finish it on the unlit side for less flipping and fewer flare-ups. Use an instant-read thermometer for perfect results for this cowboy ribeye steak.
Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers
It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
Grilled Vegetables In Foil
Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone
Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.
Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs
These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
Pan-Roasted Campfire Veggies
Get your veggies even while you're camping with this spicy, smoky and colorful side dish.
No-Chop Skillet Chili
This dump-and-simmer recipe is terrific for camping--or for dinner on a busy weeknight.
Freezer Bean & Cheese Burritos
This copycat version of store-bought frozen burritos is perfect for meal prepping. Make a big batch to store in the freezer for healthy packable lunches or a quick campsite meal.
Cheesy Potato Packets
These easy, cheesy potatoes cook in a foil packet perfect for throwing on the grill or over the coals of a campfire for a delicious, healthy side dish.
Campfire Banana S'mores
You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.
BBQ Carrot Dogs
Shock everyone with this recipe for veggie dogs that actually taste like hot dogs. They're an amazing (and healthy!) vegan alternative to traditional meat hot dogs. Serve in whole-wheat hot dog buns and top with all your favorite toppings, such as sauerkraut, relish, ketchup and mustard, for the ultimate barbecue meal.
Garlic Butter Campfire Corn
This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
Camping Chicken Quesadillas
These make-ahead quesadillas are a genius campfire dinner solution. Assemble and wrap in foil at home, then once you get to camp, just throw over hot coals for a quick campsite meal.
Homemade Trail Mix
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
Sausage, Pepper & Potato Packets
Make a complete meal in one foil packet with this easy recipe full of seasoned sausage, peppers and potatoes. This easy dinner is great for grilling at home or prepping ahead and taking along on a camping trip to cook over the coals.
Strawberry Nutella S'mores
Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Adobo Pork & Potato Packets
To make these packets, slice the potatoes very thinly, no thicker than 1/8 inch. Use a mandoline or the 2 mm slicing blade on a food processor--or cut them slowly with a very sharp knife.
Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.
Banana Chocolate S'mores
How do we make a classic s'more healthy? By adding fruit! Strawberries and raspberries are also a delicious substitution for the banana.
Maple-Nut Granola
We love the maple-nut flavor combination of this heart-healthy granola, but feel free to substitute your favorite nuts or dried fruit for your own custom blend.
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Mango-Date Energy Bites
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
EatingWell Energy Bars
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix
Say goodbye to frozen pancakes or box mixes: dried blueberries give this pancake mix rich blueberry flavor and the pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
Pineapple Coconut S'mores
Give classic s'mores some island flair when you add pineapple and chocolate-covered coconut in this easy dessert recipe. Look for coconut thins in the cookie section at your grocery store. Almond or ginger thins work well too.
Egg-Stuffed Breakfast Potatoes
A make-ahead breakfast perfect for camping or a busy morning--just reheat over campfire coals or in the microwave. Filled with red bell pepper, eggs and cheese, these russet potato boats are bursting with flavor for a breakfast you'll be excited to wake up for.
Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese
A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.
Campfire Biscuits on a Stick
Who said warm, buttery biscuits weren't campfire food? Thinly twist dough around a stick or skewer and hold over the fire for deliciously toasty campfire biscuits. Want to take it up a notch? Spread some butter on the cooked biscuits and roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat or Parmesan cheese for savory snack.
Banana Peanut Butter S'mores
Mix up the classic s'mores recipe by swapping graham crackers for chocolate wafers. We love the flavor of the banana with the chocolate and peanut butter, but apples are delicious too.