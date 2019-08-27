Healthy Recipes for Foods for a Flatter Stomach

August 27, 2019
Studies have shown that certain foods can help you lose belly fat. Kefir, green tea, eggs, artichokes, avocado, peanuts and chickpeas all may have waist-shrinking (and consequently health-boosting properties). Try our healthy recipes for foods for a flatter stomach to eat well and trim your waistline.Watch Video
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

Vegan Buddha Bowl

Vegan Buddha Bowl

This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba

Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba

Green tea soba noodles, or cha soba, are buckwheat noodles made with powdered green tea, which imparts a subtle grassy note and pretty color. You can find them in Japanese markets or online. Regular buckwheat soba noodles work just as well in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar noodle soup.

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

This satisfying vegetarian, sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Buttermilk Oatcakes with Raspberry Compote

Buttermilk Oatcakes with Raspberry Compote

These high-fiber oatcakes are made with 100% whole grains and no butter. A quick raspberry compote is a nice change from maple syrup.

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Frittata

Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Frittata

A frittata is a baked omelet that requires no flipping. This one features tangy goat cheese and sweet red bell peppers. Make it a Meal: Serve with home fries and a salad of mesclun greens.

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.

Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

When the selection of fruit in the winter is lacking, poaching shelf-stable dried fruit in lemon-infused green tea creates a luscious fruit compote. Serve topped with low-fat plain yogurt and chopped pistachios for breakfast or dessert.

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Rather than a heavy, fried falafel, here's a lighter version of the pocket sandwich: a chickpea patty served in a whole-wheat pita with a flavorful and lower-in-fat tahini sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with a tomato-&-feta salad or Parsley Tabbouleh. Wash it down with an organic Wit Bier from Wolaver's.

Spicy Stir-Fried Broccoli & Peanuts

Spicy Stir-Fried Broccoli & Peanuts

Broccoli and red bell pepper tossed with a spicy peanut sauce makes a delicious side or stir in some cooked chicken or tofu to make it a main dish.

West Coast Avocado Toast

West Coast Avocado Toast

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.

Avocado Pesto

Avocado Pesto

Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe. Toss it with pasta, spread it on baguette slices to make bruschetta, or use it for a healthy mayo substitute on your sandwich.

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Roasted artichoke bottoms stand in for English muffins in this quick yet elegant supper. Substitute roasted mushrooms for the pancetta for a vegetarian option. Serve with roasted new potatoes or a tossed salad.

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

This popular Israeli breakfast or brunch skillet recipe features eggs cooked on a bed of roasted tomato sauce. Serve with warm crusty bread and hot sauce.

