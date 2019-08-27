Good Skin Foods: Healthy Recipes for Glowing Skin

Sunscreen helps keep your skin healthy and beautiful, protecting it from the outside in—but key nutrients in certain foods can shield your skin from damage from the inside out: vitamin C, lycopene, omega-3s, caffeine and isoflavones in soy. Better yet, many of the same foods that can boost your defenses against skin cancer (the most common type of cancer) will also help keep your skin smoother and ward off wrinkles. These recipes are packed with foods that are good for your skin.