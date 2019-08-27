Good Skin Foods: Healthy Recipes for Glowing Skin
Edamame-Ginger Dip
Think of this dip as an Asian version of hummus, made with edamame, ginger and soy. Serve with rice crackers and/or carrot sticks.
Peanut Tofu Wrap
Baked tofu tossed with storebought Thai peanut sauce makes a quick and healthy sandwich filling. Finish the sandwich with your favorite crunchy vegetables for added nutrients and fiber.
Sesame Tuna Salad
Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
Corn & Tomato Saute
This simple sauté combines two summer stars--corn and tomatoes. If you don't have fresh basil or tarragon, use whatever is best out of your herb garden.
Edamame Succotash with Shrimp
We give succotash--traditionally a Southern dish made with corn, lima beans and peppers--an update using edamame instead of limas and turn it into a main dish by adding shrimp. To get it on the table even faster, purchase peeled, deveined shrimp from the fish counter instead of doing it yourself. Make it a meal: All you need is a warm piece of cornbread to go with this complete meal.
Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil
This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
Greek Iced Coffee
This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.
Green Salad with Strawberries & Goat Cheese
This lively salad captures the essence of early summer with ripe strawberries, chives and baby spinach. To make it a meal, top it with grilled chicken breast.
Easy Salmon Cakes
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
Mocha Ice Pops
Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
Quick Chicken Tikka Masala
One of the most popular Indian dishes in the U.S. and the U.K., chicken tikka masala usually involves several steps including marinating and grilling the chicken before simmering in a curried tomato cream sauce. We've simplified it to a one-skillet dish and lightened it by increasing the vegetables, omitting the butter and using less cream. Serve with brown basmati rice and, for dessert, dates.
Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza
This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.
Seafood Chowder Casserole
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
Chicken with Honey-Orange Sauce
Here we combine raisins, cinnamon, honey and almonds with orange juice, zest, wine and broth to make a rich, savory pan sauce for chicken. There's plenty of the gorgeous sauce, so be sure to serve whole-wheat egg noodles, couscous or rice on the side.
Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit
Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
Grapefruit, Hearts of Palm & Shrimp Salad
Serve this grapefruit, hearts of palm and shrimp salad for lunch or as an appetizer. This shrimp salad recipe is low in calories, light and satisfying. Hearts of palm are the tender inner stem of certain species of palm trees, with a flavor similar to artichokes. Find them near other canned vegetables.
Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad
This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs
Lemon-oregano marinade amps up tofu in this ratatouille-inspired vegetarian kebab recipe. Serve with whole-wheat orzo tossed with olive oil and herbs, or in a wrap with yogurt sauce.
Slow-Roasted Salmon with Soy-Caramel Sauce, Carrot Puree & Crispy Leeks
In this healthy salmon recipe, slow-roasting the fish at a lower heat creates a soft texture that's a nice contrast to the crispy leeks. Use the leftover oil from the leeks for salad dressing or to cook eggs.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries
Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie
Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.