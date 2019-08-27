32 Healthy Recipes Using Leftover Ham

These healthy and delicious recipes are an easy way to use up leftover ham. From breakfast casseroles to soups to salads, you won't get bored eating your leftovers. Try recipes like Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole and Smothered Cabbage with Ham for a tasty and filling meal.

Smothered Cabbage with Ham

Use up your leftover ham in this comforting one-pot dish made with cabbage and potatoes. The simple flavors get brightened at the end with a splash of cider vinegar. Serve alongside roast chicken or pork.

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells

Classic White Bean & Ham Soup

Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack

Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.

Squash & Corn Chowder

Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Lentil & Ham Soup

Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles

Ham & Cheese Scones

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

Smoky Black Bean & Pepper Soup

Unlike many black bean soups, this Cuban-inspired one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.

Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Collard Greens with Ham Bone or Ham Hocks

Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, serves this collard greens recipe at monthly fish fries to support the Soapstone Baptist Church in the community where she grew up. There, farmers' markets overflow with big, leafy collards that are typically simmered with ham stock to make up this traditional Southern side dish. Clarke uses premade ham stock but it can be hard to find. We adapted the recipe with chicken broth and a ham bone or hock. As the bone simmers it adds flavor to the broth and yields enough meat to serve with the collards.

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Instead of using just potatoes in this casserole, we've cut the carbs by using a trio of potato, turnip, and sweet potato slices.

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Pea Shoot & Crispy Ham Salad

Southern Kale

Kale becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender in this recipe. Assertive garlic and salty country ham stand up to kale's bold flavor.

Ham & Potato Casserole

This easy casserole is a kid-friendly recipe that the whole family will love. The simple flavor profile will complement just about anything and thanks to convenience products like preshredded potatoes, you won't spend hours in the kitchen mixing it up.

Southern Macaroni Salad

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

Slow-Cooker Cassoulet

This classic French stew recipe is typically made with a variety of meats and simmered over the course of multiple days. In this easy, streamlined cassoulet, the slow cooker makes it a breeze to have a healthy dinner on the table when you get home.

Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.

Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup with Garlicky Croutons

Fans of split pea soup will go crazy for bowls of this version that requires almost no hands-on time. If you sop up every last drop of this slow-cooker split pea soup, fantastic; if you have leftovers, even better--it might just be tastier the next day once the flavors have melded. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.

