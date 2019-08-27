Scary-Cute Halloween Recipes That Won't Give You a Candy Hangover
With Halloween candy at every turn, it may seem impossible to have fun Halloween treats that are actually good for you. But these healthy and scary-cute recipes are here to change that. From adorable Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers to lightened up dirt cups, these treats pack in the fun without all the extra added sugar.
Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers
Carve faces into the side of a bell pepper for a cute jack-o'-lantern you can eat too! This adorable Halloween-themed dinner is perfect for a family dinner to fuel your trick-or-treating adventure. Or serve them at a Halloween party and watch them disappear! Don't feel like freehand-carving the faces with a knife? Try using a cookie cutter instead.
Halloween Veggie Tray
You'll have no problem getting your kids to eat their veggies when you present them in this fun way! Crudités make up the body of a skeleton for an easy Halloween party snack everyone will love.
Healthy Dirt Pudding Cup
Upgrade classic dirt cups by replacing the gummy worm with a strawberry to make it healthier, while achieving the same earthy feel. Creamy chocolate pudding (the "mud") is the ultimate comfort food and this easy homemade version is so much better than any pudding mix or refrigerated prepared pudding! A topping of chocolate wafer crumbs (the "dirt") provides an appealing texture contrast to the silky smooth pudding for a delicious snack or dessert kids and adults alike will love.