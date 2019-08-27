Farm Fresh Dinners

These easy weeknight suppers are inspired by the bountiful fruits and vegetables that are ripe and ready to eat at the farmers’ market now. Although these recipes include shrimp, grilled chicken, lamb chops and grilled beef, the showstoppers are the fabulous vegetables. These recipes will help you make the most of the produce that is ripe right now from your local farmers’ market, CSA, garden or supermarket and get it on the table in a snap.