Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Cheesecake Recipes
Rich and decadent, cheesecake always hits the mark. The classic cheesecake has evolved over time into countless varieties. Whether your favorite features candy bars, liqueur or berries, our diabetic cheesecake recipes will delight every palate while fitting into your meal plan. Indulge!
Quick Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes
Here we stir a little melted chocolate into ricotta cheese for a cheesecake-like topping for chocolate wafer cookies.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.
Ginger-Pineapple Mini Cheesecakes
Topped with crystallized ginger, these mini pineapple-flavored cheesecakes are to die for. They're made with a blend of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese and have a crunchy, gingersnap cookie crust.
No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
Berry-Topped Cheesecake
A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
Cherry-Almond Cheesecake Bars
Say hello to decadence. These richly-flavored, diabetic-friendly Cherry-Almond Cheesecake Bars use reduced-fat cream cheese and whipped topping to minimize both calorie and total fat content per serving.
Orange Swirled Cheesecake
Reduced-fat cream cheese and yogurt help to make this delicious, diabetic-friendly dessert under 130 calories per slice.
Lemon Cheesecake Bites
These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
No-Bake Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake
Make slicing this elegant cheesecake easier and keep the swirls in place by dipping your knife in water between cuts.
Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes
These individual cheesecakes are made with a reduced-fat vanilla wafer crust and and filled with reduced-fat cream cheese and chocolate. They make a perfect light dessert.
Phyllo-Crusted Melon Cheesecake
Thin wedges of melon and fresh raspberries make the perfect topper for this creamy cheesecake cradled in a flaky phyllo crust.
Chocolate-Drizzled Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bars
These decadent-tasting but lightened-up treats are packed with whole grains and healthy nuts.
No-Bake Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust and Mango Puree
This diabetic-friendly cheesecake could not be easier to make! The gingersnap crust and mango puree topping complement each other for a refreshing zing.