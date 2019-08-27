22-Day Vegan Meal Plan

Following a vegan diet is a healthy approach to eating when you fill your plate with a balance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes. These next-level vegan recipes are packed with wholesome ingredients and fantastic flavors that will leave you feeling nourished and satisfied for all 22 days. Even if you're not a full-time vegan, these recipes are a great way to start eating a more plant-based diet and can be easily pieced together to create a vegan weekly meal plan. Watch Video