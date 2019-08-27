20 Healthy Strawberry-Rhubarb Recipes
Strawberries and rhubarb are a match made in heaven and classic combination for pies, cakes, fruit bars and more. The sweetness of strawberries helps to balance and mellow the zingy tartness of rhubarb. Celebrate the spring’s best combo with delicious recipes like Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel and Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie
Sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb nestle into a flaky, buttery crust for a pie so beautiful, you almost won't want to cut into it. A slab pie is the ultimate dessert for time-crunched cooks: it's baked right in a jelly roll pan and makes enough to serve a crowd.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler
Strawberries and rhubarb are one of the great flavor combinations of springtime. Here the duo stars in a traditional strawberry-rhubarb cobbler, redolent with the aromas of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you must, you can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream but quite honestly, it doesn't need it.
Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Squares
Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy strawberry-rhubarb squares recipe. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these strawberry-rhubarb bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.
Rhubarb Fruit Salad
Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Rhubarb and strawberries go hand in hand, and what better way to honor the combination than in this classic summer pie. The lattice top looks fancy but the technique is super-easy to master.
Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars
Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
Meringue-Topped Strawberries & Rhubarb
Poaching brings out the flavorful strawberry and rhubarb juices with minimal effort. An airy meringue on top of the poached fruit is a healthy (and gorgeous) stand-in for a heavier whipped-cream or ice cream topping.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling
Try this filling in crepes or as a sauce for pancakes or French toast.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bread Pudding
Gingersnaps add a sublime note to the classic spring combination of strawberries and rhubarb.
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies
This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Quinoa Pudding
Think of quinoa pudding as a delicious whole-grain cousin of tapioca pudding. This healthy quinoa pudding recipe is flavored with tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries and topped with sweetened, creamy yogurt for a delicious, healthy dessert.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries shine together in this easy strawberry-rhubarb jam. There's no canning involved and with fresh in-season strawberries, added sugar stays in check.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
This strawberry and rhubarb upside-down cake recipe highlights how delicious strawberries and rhubarb taste together. If you can't find rhubarb, substitute an equal amount of any kind of berry or even fresh figs. This upside-down cake still tastes great the next day when the juiciness of the fruit has had time to marry with the moist olive oil cake.
Buckwheat Crepes with Strawberries, Rhubarb & White Chocolate
Buckwheat flour gives these whole-grain crepes a nutty flavor and makes this dessert naturally gluten-free. Stuffed with lightly spiced, cooked rhubarb and fresh strawberries, the crepes are a head-turner when they get a drizzle of white chocolate sauce.
Berry-Rhubarb Chocolate Crumble
Who doesn't love a strawberry-rhubarb sweet treat in the spring? This one adds raspberries into the mix, and has a scrumptiously sweet topping made with crushed chocolate biscotti.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel
Spring's best combo--strawberries and rhubarb--fill this simple strudel for two.