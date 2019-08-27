Super-Simple 3-Ingredient Snacks Kids Will Actually Want to Eat
Got a snack attack? These healthy snack ideas for kids are easy as 1...2...3.
Limey Mango Chunks
This refreshing snack boasts plenty of vitamin C. Buying frozen mangoes saves prep time and guessing about ripeness.
Peanut Butter-Covered Pretzel Rod
This sweet-and-salty pretzel rod is a satisfying snack that's perfect on-the-go or at home after school--and kids can even help make it themselves.
Saucy Pita Dippers
This easy kid-friendly snack is a fun way to sneak in whole grains.
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod
Hummus adds a flavorful protein punch to a pretzel rod for a fun, healthy after-school snack that the kids can even help with.
Apple "Donuts"
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into "donuts." Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
Sweet Potato Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
Nutella-Covered Pretzel Rod
This sweet-and-salty pretzel rod is an after-school snack kids will love to make as much as they'll love to eat!
Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack
With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites
Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
Mango-Date Energy Bites
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
Sesame Carrots
Toasted sesame seeds add taste and eye appeal to a cheery plate of crunchy carrots.
Dried Apples
This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more.
Crunchy Chocolate-Raspberry Yogurt
This fun snack features high-protein Greek yogurt. If kids won't eat plain yogurt, substitute vanilla fat-free Greek yogurt. (If you want to wean kids off sweet yogurt, mix together half of each kind.)
Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches
Cucumber tea sandwiches get a low-carb makeover when you skip the bread and add high-protein hummus.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Kale Chips
Kids not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips might change their mind! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
Pink Lemonade Nice Cream
Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this treat tastes like dessert but it's 100% fruit! The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream.
Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
Kids will love these bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate. Make ahead and store in the freezer.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Be sure to save the seeds from your pumpkin so you can make this crunchy, healthy snack.