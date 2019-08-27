Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes

Devon O'Brien

Celebrate the season with a batch of classic Christmas cookies. From gingerbread to sugar cookies, we've reduced the carbs, calories, and sugar--but kept the flavor--in your favorite holiday cookie recipes. Bake these delicious diabetic cookies today!

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Almond Fudge Rounds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.

3 of 18

Gingerbread Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves flavor these holiday cookies which have just 73 calories each.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a low-calorie, lower-fat version of traditional sugar cookie dough. Roll out and shape it for all your favorite holiday cookies.

5 of 18

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.

6 of 18

Rosemary-Orange Shortbread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a unique, diabetes-friendly desert? This shortbread, flavored with rosemary and topped with a white chocolate drizzle, is ready in just 40 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Black Forest Tartlets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perfect for holiday parties, these diabetic-friendly mini desserts are filled with a great-tasting blend of pudding and dried cherries.

8 of 18

Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!

9 of 18

Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir chopped peppermint candies and chocolate-covered espresso beans into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This irresistible diabetic-friendly peanut butter cookie recipe contains no flour. For Christmas or special occasions, imprint them with cookie cutters to fit the season instead of the star-shaped cutter.

11 of 18

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.

12 of 18

Red and White Wreaths

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Simple Almond Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.

14 of 18

Crisp Spice Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crisp, paper-thin cookie recipe of northern European descent makes a wonderful low calorie dessert. Just 50 calories for two cookies.

15 of 18

Orange-Almond Slices

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.

17 of 18

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

18 of 18

Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Devon O'Brien