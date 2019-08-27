6 Authentic Ethiopian Recipes to Make at Home

Bring the flavors of Ethiopian cuisine into your kitchen with these authentic recipes from chefs like Fetlework Tefferi and Alganesh Michael. Make it a meal when you pair recipes like Messer Wot (Spiced Lentils) and Doro Alicha (Chicken with Onions & Spiced Butter Sauce) with Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread) to sop up all the delicious flavors and species.