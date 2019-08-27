6 Authentic Ethiopian Recipes to Make at Home
Bring the flavors of Ethiopian cuisine into your kitchen with these authentic recipes from chefs like Fetlework Tefferi and Alganesh Michael. Make it a meal when you pair recipes like Messer Wot (Spiced Lentils) and Doro Alicha (Chicken with Onions & Spiced Butter Sauce) with Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread) to sop up all the delicious flavors and species.
Gomen (Ethiopian-Style Collard Greens)
These sautéed collards can be served as a vegan main dish or as a hearty side to doro alicha (chicken with onions and spiced butter sauce) or messer wot (spiced lentils). Either way, don't forget to serve it with injera, the traditional crêpe-like bread common in Ethiopia.
Doro Alicha (Chicken with Onions & Spiced Butter Sauce)
This milder version of the classic Ethiopian chicken stew, doro wot, trades hot berbere spice for a mild turmeric sauce heady with ginger and garlic. Serve with injera for mopping up the sides of the bowl.
Kinche (Cracked Wheat)
This Ethiopian buttery grain porridge recipe is often served for breakfast, but you can also top it with other dishes like messer wot (spiced lentils) or gomen (Ethiopian-spiced collards) for lunch or dinner and eat it in place of the traditional flatbread, injera.
Fossolia (Ethiopian-Style Green Beans)
Like many Ethiopian dishes, this green bean side dish recipe has endless variations depending on who's cooking it. Green beans are always the star, most often along with carrots and rosemary, though it can also be served with potatoes or cabbage.
Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread)
Fermentation gives injera an airy, bubbly texture and a slightly sour taste, which is key to the flavor. Serve with Ethiopian messer wot, doro alicha, gomen and/or fossolia.
Messer Wot (Spiced Lentils)
Red lentils get plenty of heat from berbere spice in this Ethiopian recipe. You can balance the heat by stirring in some chopped tomato before serving. Serve as a satisfying vegan side dish along with other traditional recipes, such as kinche (cracked wheat) and fossolia (Ethiopian-style green beans). And don't forget injera, a traditional crêpe-like bread common in Ethiopia. Look for berbere in specialty grocery stores or online.