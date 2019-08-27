See It, Make It: 5-Minute Snacks
So much better than a candy bar or bag of chips, these healthy snack recipes can fend off hunger with style and wake-'em-up flavors—and with a minimum of kitchen work. These healthy snack mix recipes, smoothie recipes, dip recipes and more snack recipes are so quick, they'll be ready to eat in 5 minutes or less.
Mediterranean Picnic Snack
Sweet tomatoes, salty olives and tangy cheese are a perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
Spicy Energy Mix
Sweet mangos and dates mixed with crunchy pumpkin seeds get a dose of heat from a prepared spice rub.
Thermos-Ready Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
Totable Tea Sandwich
Try turkey, low-fat cheddar and grape jam for a kid-friendly version.
Quick Kebabs
Kids and adults alike will appreciate this skewered snack.
Mini Rice-Cake Stack
Try other nut butters in this crunchy snack.
Zesty Bean Dip & Chips
Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.
Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich
Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.
Double-Chocolate Malted Shake
A healthy version of the malt shop favorite.
Cottage Cheese Veggie Dip
Stir lemon pepper into cottage cheese for a quick and healthy vegetable dip. We like carrots and snow peas, but any crunchy vegetables you have on hand will do.
Chocolate & Banana
Satisfy that chocolate craving with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips over banana slices for an easy treat.
Raspberry-Avocado Smoothie
A creamy avocado makes a surprise appearance in a sweet beverage.
Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
Gorp
Try customizing this basic recipe with your favorite dried fruits and nuts.
Turkey Rollups
Satisfy your salty, crunchy and savory cravings in one punch with this quick snack.
Chocolate-Banana Grahams
A graham cracker smeared with Nutella and topped with banana and coconut is a light way to satisfy your sweet tooth.