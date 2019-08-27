12 Easy Mocktail Ideas for Celebrating without Alcohol
Our nonalcoholic cocktail recipes are delicious, refreshing and packed with fresh flavor. Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ or looking for a festive way to celebrate without alcohol, these mocktails are the perfect drink. These easy mocktail recipes—like our Mojito Mocktails or Basil Lemonade—are cool, tasty and something everyone can enjoy.
Mojito Mocktails
These minty mojito mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party--basically whenever you find that a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome. Be sure to add the ice cubes and sparkling water just before serving to avoid diluting this pitcher cocktail (which is easily doubled to serve a crowd, by the way). Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Cucumber-Mint Spritzer
Cucumbers and mint pair delightfully in this refreshing spritzer that's perfect for a summer afternoon on the porch.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
This frozen mocktail is so delicious and beautiful! Layers of blended strawberries and mango with a touch of zesty citrus flavor combine for a fun nonalcoholic drink without all the extra calories and sugar of a traditional restaurant margarita.
Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer
Raspberries, lime, and ginger sparkle in a homemade soft drink that's the taste of summer in a glass. This homemade soda has three parts: fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water. Store all three components in the fridge separately, then mix just before serving.
Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)
We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
Nonalcoholic Strawberry Margaritas
A frozen virgin strawberry margarita is a refreshing way to cool down on warm days. This margarita mocktail, which calls for only five ingredients, uses a bit of agave nectar to blunt the tartness of lime juice and fresh strawberries.
Virgin Banana Pina Colada
This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of pina colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail
Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Mock Margarita
This "cocktail" looks just like its tequila-laced counterpart but is alcohol-free! With only 58 calories per drink it's perfect for dieters.
Cucumber-Lemonade Chiller
Pick up rosemary, cucumbers and lemons to concoct this grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day.