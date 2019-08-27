Stuffed Zucchini Recipes So Good You'll Make Them All Summer Long
Hot summer weather can only mean one thing: an abundance of zucchini! Sure, you can just throw this squash on the grill for an easy side dish, but when you cut zucchini lengthwise, it can be a meal. Stuffed zucchini can please just about any palate–think: Pizza, taco fixings or lasagna. Plus, it's an easy way to help meet your vegetable goal for the day. Now let's stuff some zukes!
Greek Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini
These vegetarian stuffed zucchinis are perfectly tender and fresh with the flavors of the Mediterranean. Olives and feta cheese deliver a nice salty bite, while quinoa adds a nutty flavor, along with protein and fiber.
Taco-Stuffed Zucchini
These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like ground beef, cheese and avocado, but feel free to add more veggies like red peppers for crunch or jalapeños for spice. They're perfect for a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables.
Sausage-Quinoa-Stuffed Zucchini
In this stuffed zucchini recipe, turkey sausage and tomato are combined with quinoa and Parmesan cheese before filling the zucchini shells. Fresh marjoram lends its floral notes to the sausage mixture, but any fresh herb will work.
Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini
Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Zucchini flesh soaks up the tomato sauce that mingles with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs that give you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
Zucchini Lasagna Rolls
Give lasagna rolls a healthy low-carb makeover with this easy recipe that subs in thinly sliced zucchini for lasagna noodles. Stand them up in your baking dish to cook, then finish off this cheesy vegetarian casserole with a crispy "bread crumb" topping made from almonds to keep it gluten-free.
Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini
Using the Hasselback technique–cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so–gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. For this recipe, slide a piece of Parmesan cheese between each cut and then drizzle it with a mixture of olive oil, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper.
Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pepper
Who says vegetables have to be boring? Spice up your dinner with this stuffed zucchini recipe with Poblano pepper, black beans, and corn.
Zucchini Pizza Boats
Turkey pepperoni, olives and diced tomato fill these stuffed zucchini boats. Ricotta and melted mozzarella cheese make this a fun twist on pizza without all the carbs.
Loaded Zucchini
Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions are stuffed inside zucchini in this easy low-carb appetizer.
Zucchini Parmesan
Nothing goes to waste in this twist on eggplant Parmesan, as the scooped-out zucchini flesh gets mixed into the meat sauce. Use long, straight zucchini for this dish, which are easier to hollow out for stuffing.