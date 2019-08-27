Stuffed Zucchini Recipes So Good You'll Make Them All Summer Long

Hot summer weather can only mean one thing: an abundance of zucchini! Sure, you can just throw this squash on the grill for an easy side dish, but when you cut zucchini lengthwise, it can be a meal. Stuffed zucchini can please just about any palate–think: Pizza, taco fixings or lasagna. Plus, it's an easy way to help meet your vegetable goal for the day. Now let's stuff some zukes!