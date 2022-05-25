Employment Opportunity: Social Media Content Specialist, Pinterest
Do you love social media and content? Can you write a great headline? Are you a trendsetter and data nerd all at once? Do you consume digital content with a voracious appetite? EatingWell is looking for a dynamic, creative and digital savvy Social Media Marketing Specialist to join our team to support our brand on Pinterest. The ideal candidate is obsessed with social media, understands how great brands and publishers stand out in feeds and knows how to create engaging posts that drive results.
Essential Job Functions
- Create and manage Pinterest calendar aligned with Pinterest trends/content calendar, SEO and editorial programs.
- Work with editorial and design to create custom pins. Light design work in Photoshop.
- Curate content for Pinterest using data from SEO, Pinterest and site metrics. Collaborate with SEO to monitor trends. Write Pinterest friendly copy to optimize pins for engagement and traffic.
- Reporting on tests, traffic and Pinterest metrics (engagements, impressions)
Minimum Qualifications and Job Requirements
Education:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Communication or Journalism, or equivalent training and/or experience.
Experience
- 1-2 years of social media experience, working for a publisher, brand or agency.
Skills
- Google Analytics
- Photoshop
- True Anthem
- Microsoft Office (Excel, Word) and/or Google Suite
- Have a good eye. Design savvy.
- High attention to detail; excellent grammar and communication skills.
- Able to understand data, trends and reports to make actionable decisions.
- Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines.
- Must enjoy working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. Proven ability to handle a high-volume workload.
- Good critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
How to Apply
This is a part-time contractor position (about 20 hours per week) with the option to be based in any of the following locations: Des Moines, Birmingham, Seattle, New York, Burlington, Vermont or remote. If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a resume and cover letter to digitaljobs@eatingwell.com. Please include "Social Media Content Specialist, Pinterest" in the subject line.