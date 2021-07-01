Features

Explore our feature stories that highlight foods and recipes from around the world and celebrate fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Our award-winning, science-based nutrition journalism helps our readers make better-informed food choices.

Most Recent

How Oregon Became the Go-to Location for Truffle Hunting in the U.S.

Unearthing Oregon's Hidden Bounty
Plus, learn how to use black and white truffles in cooking.
How We Eat During a Pandemic: Turns Out, None of Us Are Experts

How We Eat During a Pandemic: Turns Out, None of Us Are Experts
Americans—and people across the world—are dealing with a new normal. What does healthy eating mean to us now and how are we feeding ourselves and our families? Here’s how our food habits have changed since we've all started dealing with COVID-19, and why it’s OK to give yourself permission to eat what makes you feel good.
Migration Meals: How African American Food Transformed the Taste of America

Migration Meals: How African American Food Transformed the Taste of America
During the Great Migration, millions of African Americans left the South and settled in the rest of the United States, bringing rich culinary traditions with them—sweet potato pie, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, barbecue and so much more.  
The Real Cost of Healthy Food

Good Food for All
Today, more Americans than ever—a staggering 50 million people—are experiencing hunger. And a lack of nutritious food goes way beyond grumbling bellies, increasing the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease and diabetes and disproportionately affecting people of color. EatingWell examines the barriers to getting food—healthy food—and what is being done to help.
Just Like Grandma Used to Make: Why We're Craving Grandma's Cooking Now More Than Ever

Just Like Grandma Used to Make: Why We're Craving Grandma's Cooking Now More Than Ever
Grandma's comfort foods remind of us simpler, happier times and make us feel better-even if only for a little while. Here's why we should all lean in harder and embrace our comfort-food cravings.
How One Woman Is Using the Fish Fry to Save Her Church and Uplift the Community

How One Woman Is Using the Fish Fry to Save Her Church and Uplift the Community
Learn more about Mable Owen Clarke's fish fries, and get her recipes for fried flounder, mac 'n' cheese, tomato casserole and more.
Advertisement

Nutrition Features

Everything About Nutrition We Wish We Had Learned 30 Years Ago

Everything About Nutrition We Wish We Had Learned 30 Years Ago
The state of our plate has changed a lot in the last few decades. Find out why fat-free diets are so 30 years ago and how our eating habits stack up today in comparison.
Protein Nation

Protein Nation
You know this trend has reached epic proportions when you spot protein in everything from pancake mix to bottled water. We break down how much is enough, the best sources, how it powers muscles and its link to weight loss.

All Features

How Our Gut Health Can Be Affected by Where Our Food Is Grown

Cultivating Better Health
How Families Across the United States Celebrate Thanksgiving

How Families Across the United States Celebrate Thanksgiving
30th Anniversary Issue

30th Anniversary Issue
How the Spices of Sichuan Cooking Brought This Mother and Daughter Closer Together

How the Spices of Sichuan Cooking Brought This Mother and Daughter Closer Together
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com