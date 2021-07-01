Unearthing Oregon's Hidden Bounty
Plus, learn how to use black and white truffles in cooking.
How We Eat During a Pandemic: Turns Out, None of Us Are Experts
Americans—and people across the world—are dealing with a new normal. What does healthy eating mean to us now and how are we feeding ourselves and our families? Here’s how our food habits have changed since we've all started dealing with COVID-19, and why it’s OK to give yourself permission to eat what makes you feel good.
Migration Meals: How African American Food Transformed the Taste of America
During the Great Migration, millions of African Americans left the South and settled in the rest of the United States, bringing rich culinary traditions with them—sweet potato pie, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, barbecue and so much more.
Good Food for All
Today, more Americans than ever—a staggering 50 million people—are experiencing hunger. And a lack of nutritious food goes way beyond grumbling bellies, increasing the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease and diabetes and disproportionately affecting people of color. EatingWell examines the barriers to getting food—healthy food—and what is being done to help.
Just Like Grandma Used to Make: Why We're Craving Grandma's Cooking Now More Than Ever
Grandma's comfort foods remind of us simpler, happier times and make us feel better-even if only for a little while. Here's why we should all lean in harder and embrace our comfort-food cravings.
How One Woman Is Using the Fish Fry to Save Her Church and Uplift the Community
Learn more about Mable Owen Clarke's fish fries, and get her recipes for fried flounder, mac 'n' cheese, tomato casserole and more.