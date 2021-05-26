Kitchen Essentials

Our food and nutrition experts test and try out new products and kitchen tools every day. Here's your one-stop shop for kitchen product guides and reviews from our Test Kitchen and editors—from kitchen tools to rugs, organizers, cleaning products, shopping deals and more. Plus what to look for when you're buying kitchen appliances—small to large—even faucets!

Our Editors Love This Affordable Tool for Making a Drink in a Pineapple

Making tropical drinks at home has never been easier.
This Stunning Copper Cookware Set Is on Sale for 63% Off Right Now

Make your copper cookware dreams come true with this deal that saves you $850 on a 13-piece set.
Martha's #1 Kitchen Organizing Tip Also Helps Reduce Food Waste

Save time and money with these handy tips.
7 Cleaning Products You Should Never Use on Stainless Steel

Get the dirt on a handful of potentially damaging items that may harm your favorite kitchen features.
This is the #1 Kitchen Tool Drew Barrymore Can't Live Without

Plus the details on her new Beautiful Kitchenware Walmart collection, the food that's always in her fridge and more.
17 Casserole Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet

These casseroles are the perfect choice when you want a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup.
These filling and tasty recipes are packed with protein and vegetables to create a balanced dinner.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Rating: 5 stars
13

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!

American Goulash

Rating: 4.73 stars
7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.75 stars
5
This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
By Joy Howard

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.8 stars
7
Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.
By Julia Levy

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Rating: 4.54 stars
31
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Rating: 5 stars
2
Classic broccoli salad, the perfect dish for a potluck, is updated with cauliflower, bacon and a sprinkle of crunchy sunflower seeds in this so-easy recipe that's sure to be a new picnic favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 3.25 stars
7
This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
16
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
6
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

Rating: 5 stars
2
We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.9 stars
10
To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.
By Katie Webster

Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

Rating: 4.75 stars
3
This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
Sneak extra vegetables into your child's day (and yours too!) with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for an extra-healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Rating: 4.6 stars
9
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Rating: 4.64 stars
10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

Rating: 4.8 stars
3
This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Rating: 5 stars
1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
5
These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Rating: 5 stars
12
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: 4.87 stars
21
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Rating: 4.57 stars
5
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
24
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
