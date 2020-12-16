Coronavirus and Your Well-Being

Learn how to eat well and be well during the new coronavirus pandemic. Find everything from pantry cooking tips and baking projects to ideas for self-care when you're working at home and at-home workouts when you're social distancing—from EatingWell's food, nutrition and wellness experts.

What You Need to Know

What Should You Eat Before and After Getting the COVID Vaccine? Here's What the Experts Say
Don't worry, you don't need a special diet to get your vaccine. But we talked to the CDC and doctors to learn more about drinking alcohol and if there were any foods it would be a good idea to eat or avoid before and after your shot.
What Should You Eat If You Come Down with Coronavirus?
Here is some guidance from a registered dietitian on foods and drinks that may help you when you're sick.
What Should Kids Eat Before and After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What Pediatricians Say
In case they experience any of the mild symptoms, these foods can help your kids feel better stat.
Will Getting the Vaccine Increase My Risk of Heart Problems? Here's What the President of the American Heart Association Has to Say
The risk of heart-related complications like myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a real, though very small, risk. But before you let that deter you from the vaccine, learn who is at the highest risk, and how that compares to the complications of contracting coronavirus.
Do You Need to Wear a Mask If You're Vaccinated?
As more and more Americans get vaccinated, you might be wondering: do you still need to wear a mask? We offer tips on when to consider masking—both indoors and outdoors—as well as when going mask-free could be safe.
President Biden Announced That At-Home COVID-19 Tests Will Be Reimbursed—and You Should Add This One to Your List
"The bottom line is this winter, you'll be able to test for free in the comfort of your home and have some peace of mind."
More Coronavirus and Your Well-Being

5 Little Changes to Help You Lose Weight When You Go Back to the Office
These simple tweaks can help you lose weight that you might have gained working from home.
What You Should Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots, According to an Infectious Disease Expert
With new information becoming available each day on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters, an internal medicine and infectious disease specialist shares the most important facts you should know about the COVID-19 booster shots.
Could There Be Food Shortages This Fall? Here's What You Need to Know

The first step: Don't panic.

All Coronavirus and Your Well-Being

Here's What To Do If You Lose Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card 
Memory Problems Triggered By COVID-19 Could Increase Risk for Alzheimer's Disease, According to Preliminary Research
Is It Safe to Vaccinate Your Kids for COVID-19? Plus How to Keep Unvaccinated Kids Healthy, According to a Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor
CDC Just Recommended Vaccinated People Mask Up in Areas of 'High' Transmission—Here's What That Means
How Are Some Vaccinated People Still Getting COVID-19? Here's What You Need to Know About "Breakthrough Cases"
Olivia Rodrigo Interviewed Dr. Fauci—He Shared Two Big Reasons Why Teens Should Get Vaccinated
White House, Anheuser-Busch Promise Free Beer for Everyone if U.S. Hits Vaccine Target
U.S. Agency Says Employers Can Require COVID Vaccinations to Return to the Workplace
United Is Giving Away Free Flights for a Year to Vaccinated Travelers
Vaccinated and Ready to Hit the Gym? Here Are 3 Tips to Assess Your Safety
Just Starting to Go Back to Restaurants? Here's How Much to Tip
4 Tips to Help Ease Post-Pandemic Reentry Anxiety
The 11 Best Travel Essentials for Safe Travel During COVID-19, According to Shoppers
Concerned About Pandemic Weight Gain? Here’s What a Dietitian Says You Should Do
Good News: Vaccinated People Can (Mostly) Put Away Their Masks
Why You Shouldn't Post Your Vaccine Card on Social Media—and Other Do's and Don'ts
The 5 Essentials You'll Need to Travel Safely This Summer, According to Experts
5 Things You Can Do to Minimize COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects, According to Doctors
Target Will Give You a Gift Card if You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine—Here’s How
8 Things That Will Make Your Vaccine Appointment Much Easier
The CDC Has New Outdoor Mask Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People
