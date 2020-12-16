Coronavirus and Your Well-Being

What Should You Eat Before and After Getting the COVID Vaccine? Here's What the Experts Say
Don't worry, you don't need a special diet to get your vaccine. But we talked to the CDC and doctors to learn more about drinking alcohol and if there were any foods it would be a good idea to eat or avoid before and after your shot.
What Should You Eat If You Come Down with Coronavirus?
Here is some guidance from a registered dietitian on foods and drinks that may help you when you're sick.
What Should Kids Eat Before and After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What Pediatricians Say
In case they experience any of the mild symptoms, these foods can help your kids feel better stat.
Will Getting the Vaccine Increase My Risk of Heart Problems? Here's What the President of the American Heart Association Has to Say
The risk of heart-related complications like myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a real, though very small, risk. But before you let that deter you from the vaccine, learn who is at the highest risk, and how that compares to the complications of contracting coronavirus.
Do You Need to Wear a Mask If You're Vaccinated?
As more and more Americans get vaccinated, you might be wondering: do you still need to wear a mask? We offer tips on when to consider masking—both indoors and outdoors—as well as when going mask-free could be safe.
President Biden Announced That At-Home COVID-19 Tests Will Be Reimbursed—and You Should Add This One to Your List
"The bottom line is this winter, you'll be able to test for free in the comfort of your home and have some peace of mind."