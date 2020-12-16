Family Heritage Cooking

In this series, authors and cooks delve deliciously into the stories and secrets behind their favorite recipes. Learn to make Mexican tamales, the Filipino ginger-chicken soup tinola, Vietnamese Brussels sprouts and much more.

Soup—and Life—Lessons From My Grandma

Along with the foundations of how to make great soup, my Mita taught me about different cultures through food.
Why I Follow My Mom's Tradition of Making Haitian Soup Joumou on New Year's Day

This winter squash soup commemorates Haiti's independence on January 1, 1804.
It Took a Pandemic, But I Finally Learned to Cook My Family's Most Cherished Recipes

Between socially distant holidays and a nagging need for comfort food, millennials like me are finally tackling the family recipes we find most intimidating...and meaningful.
It's Not Christmas Until We Pull Out the "Charcuter-tree"

Basically, you skewer charcuterie with a toothpick and stick it to a styrofoam cone to create a Christmas tree-shaped appetizer. My husband's family has made this for forever and I was curious to learn more about the tradition.
My Parents' Coquito Always Brings Me Home

Making this recipe for the Puerto Rican holiday drink is a way to connect to family near and far.
Here's Why You Get an Orange in Your Christmas Stocking

It's a tradition in many families, but where exactly did it come from? We dug into the history to learn about the origins of this Christmas tradition.

Just Like Grandma Used to Make: Why We're Craving Grandma's Cooking Now More Than Ever

Grandma's comfort foods remind of us simpler, happier times and make us feel better—even if only for a little while. Here's why we should all lean in harder and embrace our comfort-food cravings.
Vintage Tableware Just Like Grandma's

Bring back some retro flair and memories of Grandma with these vintage cocktail glasses, Pyrex dishes and classic cookware.
5 Things I Learned from 14 Different Grandmas from All over the World

8 Baking Secrets from Grandmas Who Made Memorable Desserts

9 Cooking Secrets from Real Grandmas That Everyone Should Know

The #1 Thing I'm Doing to Make Thanksgiving Feel Special This Year (Since I Can't Be with Family)

Gyoza (Chinese Dumplings)

Sabrina Gee-Shin uses her grandmother’s Chinese filling to make this gyoza recipe. She teaches several folding methods in her Kimchee Mama cooking classes. This one, from a Japanese friend, is quick and simple.

How I Uncovered a 70-Year-Old Family Grudge Baked Into a Birthday Cake

My Greek Grandma's Secrets for Making the Best Spanakopita

Two Healthy Takes on Pancit—a Filipino Noodle Dish That Traveled Far and Brings Joy to Our Hearts

15 Chicken Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make

Make Gingery Chicken and Shiitake Dumplings to Celebrate the Lunar New Year

This Winter Solstice, Welcome Back the Light with an Iranian-style Pomegranate Dessert

16 Cozy One-Pot Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make

Why My Thanksgiving Meal Isn't Complete Without the Latin American Flavor Combination of Pumpkin and Coconut

My Mofongo Dressing with Salami—a Touch from My Grandma—Brings a Little Bit of Puerto Rico to Northern California for Thanksgiving

My Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup Captures the Flavors of All the Lands I Call Home

The Thanksgiving Dish That Made My First-Generation Vietnamese-American Family Love Brussels Sprouts

Diwali Is All About Family, Friends, Food—and a Fresh Start

A Bowl of This Filipino Chicken-Garlic Soup Is Like a Hug from My Grandma

Why I Follow My Grandmother's Tradition of Making Tamales for Christmas

From crafty to professional, create a cookbook to preserve your family recipes and food memories for years to come.

How to Make a Family Cookbook

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

