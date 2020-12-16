Thrifty

Whether you are living on your own for the first time or just testing the waters of cooking at home more, we have you covered. Thrifty keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

The Cheap & Healthy Protein You Should Always Have in Your Freezer for Quick Meals

Freezing tofu makes it last longer, absorb more sauce and have a “meatier” texture.
How I'm Saving $160 and Improving My Health This Month

If you've been wanting to cut down on alcohol but aren't sure where to start, here are some easy tips to help you drink less. Plus, learn about the benefits for your wallet and your health.
6 Simple, Budget-Friendly Ways to Clean Up Your Diet

Make small changes that last with these easy healthy eating tips.
10 Healthy, Budget-Friendly Foods a Dietitian Always Has in Her Kitchen

Get back on track with healthy eating without breaking the bank by stocking up on these foods.
These 3-Ingredient Recipes Are Perfect for Your Last-Minute Holiday Menu

Did the holiday season sneak up on you? Not to worry. These simple, unfussy recipes are affordable, easy and surprisingly decadent so you can pull together a meal worth celebrating.
6 Holiday Foods You Should Be Making, Not Buying

Make this season feel extra special without breaking the bank with these delicious homemade recipes.

6 Gifts You Should Be Making, Not Buying

From treats to skincare, these are more thoughtful ways to give a gift than anything you'll find at the store.
5 Creative & Healthy Ways to Use Up Thanksgiving Leftovers

Plus tips to use up whatever holiday leftovers are filling your fridge.
The Best Healthy Canned Foods, According to a Dietitian

7 Thanksgiving Foods You Should Be Making, Not Buying

6 Ways to Save Money this Thanksgiving

6 Ways to Save Money This Thanksgiving

6 Things I Wish I Knew When I Cooked My First Thanksgiving

8 Foods That Last Way Longer Than the Expiration Date

With these foods, think of the dates on the box as loose guidelines to follow. Here's how to know which foods are safe to eat when they're technically expired.

Why You Should Be Using Your Ice Tray for More Than Just Ice

This Popcorn Hack Will Save You Money While Making a Delicious Zero-Waste Snack

An Ode to Lentils—The Broke Cook’s Best Friend

The Only Kitchen Supplies You Really Need for Your First Apartment

5 Breakfasts You Should Be Making, Not Buying

I'm a Dietitian Who Just Started Living Alone—Here's What I've Learned About Cooking for One

4 Lunches You Should Be Making, Not Buying

4 Drinks You Should Be Making, Not Buying

5 Ways to Get Back on Track After a Long Weekend

Meat Lovers: The #1 Way to Save Money & Eat Healthier

Save $70 a Month & Have Better Tasting Coffee with this Tool

25% of Americans Are Worried About Running Out of Food Right Now— Here’s How You Can Help or Get Help if You Need it

Cheap, Easy Dinners for When You're Low on Energy

5 Ways to Keep Your Wine Cool All Summer Long

How to Make Cocktails with Things You Already Have On Hand

7 Foods You Should Be Making, Not Buying

Grilling Is My Favorite Thing About Early Summer—Here's Why

My Secret to Saving Money During Quarantine? Eating More Plant-Based

The Best Citrus Juicer for When Life Hands You Lemons

4 Things I'm Doing Right Now to Keep Moving & Stay Sane

6 Easy Ways to Make Your Grocery Haul Last

My Surprisingly Easy Go-To Snacks for Busy Weeks

10 Ways to Save Money Shopping for One—And Still Eat Healthy

These Are The Top 10 Shelf-Stable Foods This Dietitian Always Has On Hand

I Planned a Week of Healthy Meals On a Student Budget—Get My Plan & Tips

