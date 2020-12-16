The Beet

EatingWell's nutrition experts and registered dietitians tackle buzzy nutrition topics and tell you what you need to know, with science and a little bit of sass.

Why Bloating Can Be Normal and Healthy, According to a Dietitian
There are so many healthier things to focus on than harmless, normal bloating.
10 Best Healthy Breakfast Foods to Buy at Costco, According to a Dietitian
Start your mornings right with these healthy breakfast finds from Costco.
Top 5 Healthy Eating Tips, According to a Registered Dietitian
Want to eat healthier, but don’t know where to start? Here are 5 easy ways to improve your diet.
8 Easy Things You Should Do Before 8 a.m., According to a Dietitian
Even if you don't think you're a morning person, these habits can help you start your day on the right foot.
10 Health Benefits of Eating Vegetables, According to a Dietitian
There's a lot of reasons that nutrition experts are always telling people to eat more veggies. Here's more about why this food group is so good for you.
Concerned About Pandemic Weight Gain? Here’s What a Dietitian Says You Should Do
Take a deep breath and give yourself some grace. You're not alone and it's not the end of the world, promise. Here’s what a registered dietitian thinks about those extra pandemic pounds.
6 Healthy Breads You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
Because bread can absolutely be a part of a healthy diet, but some are better for you than others.
Best Healthy Snacks to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to a Dietitian
These TJ’s snacks help satisfy your tastebuds and are nutritious. Here are our registered dietitian's picks.
Why I Don't Believe In Calorie Counting, According to a Dietitian
I'm a Dietitian and This Is My Favorite Healthy Bread
Is Pesto Healthy? Here’s What a Dietitian Says
These 7 Things Could Make You More Likely to Get Heart Disease, According to the American Heart Association

I'm a Dietitian, This Is the One Trader Joe's Item I Never Leave the Store Without

I have a lot of TJ’s favorites, but this is the food that always ends up in my cart.

Why You Don't Need Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, According to a Dietitian
6 Healthy Noodles You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
10 Best Healthy Snacks to Buy at Costco, According to a Dietitian
The One Thing You Shouldn't Do When You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
10 Healthy Foods to Stock Up on at Costco
Best Fruits to Eat for Immunity, According to a Dietitian
Are Epsom Salt Baths Good For You?
How Much Alcohol Should You Be Drinking?
The #1 Food to Eat When You're Sick, According to a Dietitian
10 Packaged Food Staples a Dietitian Always Has on Hand
Is Trail Mix Actually Good for You?
5 Easy Ways to Eat More Vegetables Every Day
The #1 Thing a Nutritionist Thinks About When Deciding What to Eat
6 Things You Should Do Every Day for Better Health, According to an R.D.
5 Reasons Your Breakfast Isn't Filling—and What to Do About It
Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?
The Best Salad Dressings for Weight Loss
These Are the Worst Foods to Eat If You Need to Poop
How to Stop Eating 24/7 When You're Stuck at Home
5 Simple Ways to Get More Nutrients In Your Diet Right Now
Are There Foods That Can Help Boost Your Immunity? Here's What a Dietitian Says
What Should You Eat If You Come Down with Coronavirus?
Why a Flexible Meal Plan Is Super-Helpful for Grocery Shopping Right Now
Tips to Stay Healthy When You're Stuck at Home Right Now
I'm a Dietitian, and I'll Never Give Up Pasta—Here's Why
