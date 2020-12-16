News

EatingWell covers what's happening in the world of food news. You'll find our expert take on the latest health studies, food recalls, new grocery items and products we're loving right now, people doing good things in the world of food, and so much more. Our science-based journalism will help you make better-informed food choices.

Most Recent

The #1 Ingredient Ina Garten Uses to Elevate Her Fruit Salad

The #1 Ingredient Ina Garten Uses to Elevate Her Fruit Salad

This surprising ingredient has us dreaming of a getaway to Italy.
Trader Joe's Released a Vegan Taco Salad Kit—and It Includes Plant-Based Meat

Trader Joe's Released a Vegan Taco Salad Kit—and It Includes Plant-Based Meat

It even comes with tortilla chip strips to hint at those crunchy edible taco salad bowls!
You're Going to Want to Gift Someone This Heart-Shaped Cheese Box

You're Going to Want to Gift Someone This Heart-Shaped Cheese Box

Cheese is definitely a love language.
New Wine Tariffs on France and Germany Take Effect

New Wine Tariffs on France and Germany Take Effect

Get ready for higher prices on European wines.
Here’s Exactly How J.Lo Gets Her Healthy, Glowing Skin

Here’s Exactly How J.Lo Gets Her Healthy, Glowing Skin

Jennifer Lopez is known for her perfect, nearly ageless skin. Here’s what she eats to help keep it healthy and radiant, plus get the rest of her flawless skin routine.
Samsung’s New Robot Will Pour You a Glass of Wine and Do the Dishes

Samsung’s New Robot Will Pour You a Glass of Wine and Do the Dishes

The prototype for Bot Handy was unveiled at CES earlier this week.

More News

Charcuterie Wraps Are the Latest Viral Lunch Hack We Can't Wait to Try

Charcuterie Wraps Are the Latest Viral Lunch Hack We Can't Wait to Try

This unique twist on quesadillas is ideal for using up extra bits left over from a cheese board!
Jennifer Garner Loves to Make This Easy Breakfast Recipe That Combines Two of Our Favorite Foods

Jennifer Garner Loves to Make This Easy Breakfast Recipe That Combines Two of Our Favorite Foods

Biscones are about to become your new go-to brunch bread.
Paris Approves Plan to Transform Champs-Élysées Into Urban Oasis After 2024 Olympics

Paris Approves Plan to Transform Champs-Élysées Into Urban Oasis After 2024 Olympics

Should You Be Freezing Your Sweet Potatoes *Before* Cooking Them?

Should You Be Freezing Your Sweet Potatoes *Before* Cooking Them?

Sportmix Pet Food Expands Recall after 70 Dog Deaths, Sickness Linked to Product

Sportmix Pet Food Expands Recall after 70 Dog Deaths, Sickness Linked to Product

Girl Scout Cookies Will Be Sold Online Nationwide This Year, Including Via Grubhub

Girl Scout Cookies Will Be Sold Online Nationwide This Year, Including Via Grubhub

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Huge Pantry Organization Sale—Here Are Our Favorites

Get organized on a budget with these great deals.

All News

Employment Opportunity: Freelance Visual Editor, EatingWell.com

Employment Opportunity: Freelance Visual Editor, EatingWell.com

Freshly’s New Meal Options Are the Perfect Choice for Healthy and Delicious Dinners

Freshly’s New Meal Options Are the Perfect Choice for Healthy and Delicious Dinners

There's a Bucatini Shortage, So Yes I am Buying Pasta Online

There's a Bucatini Shortage, So Yes I Am Buying Pasta Online

We’re Crushing on Samin Nosrat’s Collab with This Beloved Pottery Brand

We’re Crushing on Samin Nosrat’s Collab with This Beloved Pottery Brand

How Aly Raisman Leads a Healthy Diet and Active Lifestyle

How Aly Raisman Leads a Healthy Diet and Active Lifestyle

Ben & Jerry's Releases Ice Cream for Dogs

Ben & Jerry's Releases Ice Cream for Dogs

Plantain Croutons Have Arrived at Trader Joe’s to Upgrade Your Salad

Plantain Croutons Have Arrived at Trader Joe’s to Upgrade Your Salad

Le Creuset Just Dropped Its Newest Color—and It’s the First of Its Kind

Le Creuset Just Dropped Its Newest Color—and It’s the First of Its Kind

I Just Found Out Ranch Dressing Is Dyed—Here's What That Means

I Just Found Out That Some Ranch Dressings Are Dyed—Here's What That Means

Are FitVine Wines *Really* Healthier for You? Here's What You Need to Know

Are FitVine Wines *Really* Healthier for You? Here's What You Need to Know

Rachael Ray’s Spanakopita Frittata Is Our New Favorite Meal-Prep Breakfast

Rachael Ray’s Spanakopita Frittata Is Our New Favorite Meal-Prep Breakfast

This Viral TikTok Trick Will Change the Way You Roast Potatoes

This Viral TikTok Trick Will Change the Way You Roast Potatoes

This Hack is The Easiest Way to Make the Perfect Quesadilla at Home

This TikTok Hack Is the Easiest Way to Make the Perfect Quesadilla at Home

We Just Discovered Blooming Marshmallow Flowers Exist—and We’re Officially Obsessed

We Just Discovered Blooming Marshmallow Flowers Exist—and We’re Officially Obsessed

James Corden Says 'I'm Fed Up with the Way I Look,' Partners with WW

James Corden Says 'I'm Fed Up with the Way I Look,' Partners with WW

Target's Heart-Shaped Cocoa Bombs Are Selling Fast—Here Are 5 Others You Can Buy Online

Target's Heart-Shaped Cocoa Bombs Are Selling Fast—Here Are 5 Others You Can Buy Online

Ciara Shows Off 28-Lb. Weight Loss and Reveals She Wants to Lose 20 More: 'Super Proud'

Ciara Shows Off 28-Lb. Weight Loss and Reveals She Wants to Lose 20 More: 'Super Proud'

Trader Joe’s Employees Just Revealed the 21 Products They Can’t Live Without

Trader Joe’s Employees Just Revealed the 21 Products They Can’t Live Without

Ree Drummond's Creamy Broccoli Carbonara Is Surprisingly Healthy

Ree Drummond's Creamy Broccoli Carbonara Is Surprisingly Healthy

Introducing LivingWell with Diabetes

Introducing LivingWell with Diabetes

Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’ with Fan on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’ with Fan on Instagram

5 Food Trends We Think Will Be Big in 2021

5 Food Trends We Think Will Be Big in 2021

Ina Garten Has a Brilliant 1-Ingredient Trick to Add So Much Flavor to Your Margaritas

Ina Garten Has a Brilliant 1-Ingredient Trick to Add So Much Flavor to Your Margaritas

This Mini Cocotte from Le Creuset Is Perfect for Individual Portions

This Mini Cocotte from Le Creuset Is Perfect for Individual Portions

The Ultra-Soft Blankets Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson Rave About Are on Sale at Nordstrom

The Ultra-Soft Blankets Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson Rave About Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com