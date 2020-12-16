Future of Food

There’s already so much change happening in food. What can we expect in the next 5, 10, 20 years or more? From more sustainable plants to appliances that make cooking easier, it’s a bright future indeed.

How the Largest Greenhouse in the U.S. Is Using 90% Less Water to Grow Their Tomatoes

This innovative company may have the answers to the problems farmers are facing today.
9 Experts Predict What the Future of Food Will Look Like

The road ahead will take us through some wild territory. We'll let the pros explain in their own words.
What Is Nutrigenetics and Should You Be Eating Especially for Your Genes?

Do we all really need special, customized eating plans based on our genes?
How This Restaurateur Is Using Technology—and His Mom's Recipes—to Reinvent Chinese Takeout

Mike Wang’s MÓGŪ is delivering Chinese traditional recipes with modern technology. The result? A healthier takeout order that you can feel good about.
This Company’s Secret to Making Award-Winning Cheese? Robots

Embracing technology has helped Jasper Hill Farm achieve high-quality, consistent artisan cheeses.
Indigenous Peoples Have Been Protecting Clam Beaches for Thousands of Years—Here's Why It's More Important Than Ever

The Sea Garden Restoration Project helps protect coastlines with age-old traditions.
What the Kitchen of the Future Will Look Like

Your next kitchen could be pretty epic.
Why Fishing Will Look Different in the Future and What It Means for Your Plate

Aquaculture will be essential if we want to eat seafood in the decades to come. Here's how to fish more efficiently.
Technology Is Coming to the Farm—Here's Why That's a Good Thing for Your Plate

What Is Gene Editing and Why It Goes Beyond GMOs

Personalized Diets, Next Gen Smart Ovens and Other Innovations from EatingWell's Future of Food Summit

