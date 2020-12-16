Good Food Fast

Healthy 15 Minute Dinner Recipes
Find healthy, delicious 15 minute dinner recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
Healthy Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes
Breakfast is an important meal, providing you with energy for the day and helping to keep you full so you are less likely to snack. Take time to make one of these healthy breakfast recipes, even if you are running late—15 minutes or less is all it takes to start your day out right.
15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms
In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.
15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Dinner is ready in only 15 minutes and cleanup is a breeze with these easy broiled chicken tenders coated in everything bagel seasoning with fresh broccoli on the side. The three-ingredient dipping sauce adds just a hint of sweet and spice.
