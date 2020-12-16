Good Food Fast

From breakfast on the go to snacks, from the right way to order out to grocery store shopping hacks—these are the products and tips you need to make healthy eating as easy as can be.

Healthy Eating Made Easy

Healthy 15 Minute Dinner Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 15 minute dinner recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
Healthy Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes

Breakfast is an important meal, providing you with energy for the day and helping to keep you full so you are less likely to snack. Take time to make one of these healthy breakfast recipes, even if you are running late—15 minutes or less is all it takes to start your day out right. Download a FREE Best Breakfast Recipe Cookbook! Watch Video
15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms

In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.
25 Mediterranean Diet Meals You Can Make in 15 Minutes or Less

When you’re in a time crunch but still want to eat healthy, these quick Mediterranean diet meals are just the way to do it.
15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Dinner is ready in only 15 minutes and cleanup is a breeze with these easy broiled chicken tenders coated in everything bagel seasoning with fresh broccoli on the side. The three-ingredient dipping sauce adds just a hint of sweet and spice.
Must-Have Kitchen Staples for Fast & Easy 5-Ingredient Dinners

These dietitian-approved staples are exactly what you need to create easy dinners in no time.

Buy Better Foods

19 Easy No-Cook Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less

15-Minute Dinner Plan for the Week

Believe it or not, these easy dinners really only take 15 minutes to get to the table.
3-Ingredient Mediterranean Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples

6 Dietitian-Approved Packaged Snacks for When You're Short on Time

ThePrep: Easy 15-Minute Dinners for When You're Tired of Cooking

Five Best Soups at Trader Joe's, According to a Dietitian

The Easiest 3-Ingredient Appetizers You Can Make for Any Occasion

No matter the occasion, there are certain starters that just work every time—cue these crowd-pleasing three-ingredient appetizers.

10 Best Healthy Snacks to Buy at Costco, According to a Dietitian

We scoured the aisles and tested our bounty to bring you a list of the best and worst deals at Trader Joe's.

The Best (and Worst) Deals at Trader Joe's

Stomach grumbling or blood glucose a bit low? Reach for one of our top 25 consumer-tasted and dietitian-approved snacks.

Top Packaged Snacks for Diabetes

We tried store bought frozen avocado to see if it was any good. Here's what we found.

The Best & Worst Ways to Use Frozen Avocado

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails to Help You Get in the Festive Spirit

Dress a salad you'll enjoy.

Best Salad Dressing Brands for Diabetes

There are healthy options in the freezer aisle for people with diabetes. Here are our favorites.

Best Frozen Meals for Diabetes

Check out our top picks for healthier eating at fast-food restaurants.

Top Fast-Food Picks for People with Diabetes

Is one really healthier than the other? We looked at the two, side-by-side to see how they compare.

What's Healthier: Cauliflower Pizza Crust or Whole-Wheat Pizza Crust?

The 5 Best Healthy Protein Bars to Buy

Trader Joe's Meal Plan

Are you giving up nutrition for convenience or is that a myth?

Fresh vs. Canned vs. Frozen: Which Is Better?

Costco is a great place to find organic and healthy foods for your family on a budget.

Dietitian-Approved Grocery Items You Should Be Buying at Costco

Here's what you need to know about tomato paste, why you should buy it in a tube, and what to make once you have it.

What Is Tomato Paste & How to Use It

Boxed, canned, and bagged foods you can feel about serving your family

Packaged Foods You Can Feel Good About Eating

TBH, they're all good. But if we had to play favorites, here's what we would choose.

We Tried All the Spindrift Flavors and Here Are Our Favorites

Is Cottage Cheese or Greek Yogurt a Healthier High-Protein Snack?

With this wholesome store-bought bread, you'll never think about giving up bread again!

What is Ezekiel Bread, and Is It Healthy?

Panera Just Released 2 Healthy Grain Bowls—Here's What We Thought

12 Ways to Dress Up an Apple (That's Not Just a Spoonful of Peanut Butter)

We Tried 28 Vegan Yogurts—These Are the Only 5 Worth Buying

We picked the healthiest and best tasting store-bought veggie burgers for you.

The Healthiest Store-Bought Veggie Burgers

These convenient salads are not only RD-approved, but the make for seriously delicious meals or sides!

The 10 Healthiest Trader Joe's Salads, According to a Dietitian

Cottage isn't just diet food added to cantaloupe these days. But does its comeback warrant the healthy image it has?

Is Cottage Cheese Healthy?

