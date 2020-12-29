Transformed

How These Two Sisters Prioritized Their Health and Lost Over 100 Pounds Each During 2020
Feeling confident and fitter than ever, learn about how these two former athletes regained their wellness mojo during the pandemic.
How Working Out at Home Helped Me Get Stronger Than Ever
Find out how one woman doubled how much she could lift in less than one year—for $2 per month.
I Tried Every Diet Ever to Lose Weight—Here's What Happened
I spent three years on plans from keto to Weight Watchers, dug into the bizarro history of diets (smoke Lucky Strikes?!) and consulted countless weight-loss experts. Here’s what I learned about what actually helps the pounds come off and stay off.
How to Make Your New Year's Resolutions Work—from Someone Who Lost 90 Pounds
Hear firsthand how to set goals this year from a woman who lost 90 pounds with a resolution and has kept it off for 15 years.
Rebel Wilson Says These 7 Things Helped Her Get Healthy and Lose 55 Pounds This Year
The actress and comedian spoke on Instagram Live about reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.
This Woman Lost 75 Pounds and Got Off Her Blood Pressure Medication by Curbing Salt and Sugar
Learn more about Michelle Emebo's journey back to health.