Transformed

We're sharing stories of peoples' inspiring healthy transformations and weight-loss journeys to celebrate their achievements and to remind us that fresh starts are possible for all of us.

How These Two Sisters Prioritized Their Health and Lost Over 100 Pounds Each During 2020

Feeling confident and fitter than ever, learn about how these two former athletes regained their wellness mojo during the pandemic.
How Working Out at Home Helped Me Get Stronger Than Ever

Find out how one woman doubled how much she could lift in less than one year—for $2 per month.
I Tried Every Diet Ever to Lose Weight—Here's What Happened

I spent three years on plans from keto to Weight Watchers, dug into the bizarro history of diets (smoke Lucky Strikes?!) and consulted countless weight-loss experts. Here’s what I learned about what actually helps the pounds come off and stay off.
How to Make Your New Year's Resolutions Work—from Someone Who Lost 90 Pounds

Hear firsthand how to set goals this year from a woman who lost 90 pounds with a resolution and has kept it off for 15 years.
Rebel Wilson Says These 7 Things Helped Her Get Healthy and Lose 55 Pounds This Year

The actress and comedian spoke on Instagram Live about reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.
This Woman Lost 75 Pounds and Got Off Her Blood Pressure Medication by Curbing Salt and Sugar

Learn more about Michelle Emebo's journey back to health.

How One Woman Lost 90 Pounds and Improved Her Diabetes After Hurricane Katrina

How one woman made major lifestyle changes in the wake of natural disaster.
After a health scare, Katie made small, sustainable changes and gained confidence. Here's how she did it.

After a health scare, Katie made small, sustainable changes and gained confidence. Here's how she did it.
20 months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.

10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation

We asked her how she did it, what her biggest non-scale victory is and what she wished she knew 12 years ago.

How One Woman Lost Over 90 Pounds with Hard Work, Strength Training and Good Food

