Food with Purpose

These people and organizations are inspiring and helping others through their work with food.

Most Popular

How Good Gut Bacteria Could Transform Your Health
Scientist Jeff Leach is studying gut microbes that have the potential to improve our weight, mood, allergies, heart and more.
This Company Has Raised Over $4 Million For Small Farms—Here's How
Dan Miller's Steward platform allows individuals to buy into regenerative agriculture.
Meet the Team Protecting Marine Wildlife from Harmful Trash in the Gulf of Alaska
At least 40% of all plastic produced is designed for single-use packaging, such as water bottles. Less than 10% of all single-use plastics ever get recycled. Here is was Chris Pallister and his team are doing about it.
Meet The Chef Helping Florida Women Pursue Their Culinary Dreams
Chriss Brown started a food incubator and firmly believes the future is female in the food world.
This Edible Succulent Might Be the Solution to Restoring Marshes
Through growing and replanting a humble sea bean that's also good to eat, Heron Farms aims to reverse the damage done to salt marshes in South Carolina.
How One Man Went From Backyard Gardener to Farming for Food Banks
See how his small plot matured to feed his community and provide produce to food pantries.
More Featured Stories

How a Community Farm in Hawaii Is Helping Young Adults Improve Their Health
Gary and Kukui Maunakea-Forth's organic farm offers young adults the chance to learn about food, an opportunity that has had a ripple effect across their health.
How One Spirit Company Is Reducing Waste with a Surprising Ingredient
Meet Wheyward Spirit, the company putting the whey leftover from cheese production to good use.
How One CSA Is Nourishing Underserved Communities & Supporting Black Woman-Owned Businesses
This Woman Started a Nonprofit to Help Food-Insecure Families with Food Allergies
How One Woman Gave Whole Communities Hope Through Preserving Heirloom Seeds
This Woman Makes Healthy School Lunches Kids Actually Want to Eat
2022 American Food Heroes

With our sixth annual list, we celebrate the pursuits of those trying to make the world a better place through the great unifier—food.

All Food with Purpose

This Organization Is Transforming Detroit Neighborhoods, One Garden at a Time
This Lawyer is Seeking Justice and Equity for Black Farmers
Make Food Not War: A Growing Network of Businesses is Empowering Women and Refugees in Lebanon
Every Seed Has a Story—Meet the Company Working to Share Them
Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio Is on a Mission to End Hunger for Veterans
This Amazing Woman is Using a School Bus to Deliver Meals
This Pizzeria Serves Up Pies Made—and Ordered—in Sign Language
Gardening Gives the Kids of Migrant Workers a Head Start
How One Woman Turned Her Love of Baking Into Activism Against Racial Injustice
Meet Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree: An Organic Farmer with a Mission
This Woman Uses Extreme Couponing to Help Feed Thousands of Homeless People
This Culinary School Teaches Formerly Incarcerated People Knife Skills and Life Skills
5 Ways José Andrés' Foundation World Central Kitchen Is Helping to Feed People During the Coronavirus Pandemic
This Nonprofit Helps Underserved Families Eat More Fruits and Vegetables
This College Swapped Their Football Field for a Farm to Fight Hunger
Meet the Bay Area Nonprofit Connecting Residents with the Indigenous Cuisine and Culture of the Ohlone Tribe
This Chef Is Working with Doctors to Prescribe Food as Medicine, and It's Making Patients Healthier
Proceeds From These Adorable Spatulas and Mugs Go Directly Towards Helping End Childhood Hunger
This Woman Is Baking Giant Cinnamon Rolls to Raise Money for the Oregon Food Bank
Yelp Is Making It Easy to Support Your Favorite Local Businesses—Here's How
This Museum Donated Their Gorgeous Peonies to Senior Living Communities
Instant Pot is Donating to Save the Children with the #InstantPotChallenge
EatingWell Interviews Author Michael Pollan About His Book, "Cooked"
This Woman Is Turning Food Waste Into Meals for Hungry Kids
Meet the People Giving a Voice to Food Industry Workers
