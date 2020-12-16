Plant Your Plate

Plant Parenting 101

10 Easy House Plants That Thrive in the Winter

These hardy plants will help green up your space even in the lower light, colder months.
We love the idea of fresh herbs without stepping outside. Learn how easy it is to grow your very own indoor herbs.

Your Ultimate Guide to Growing Herbs Indoors

Indoor herb gardens not only provide fresh herbs at your fingertips, but also fill your home with fragrance and greenery. Learn how to grow herbs indoors, including what herbs to grow indoors, tips on care and lighting, and indoor herb garden ideas.
This Plant Collection Is Specifically Designed for People Who Kill Their Houseplants

These plants will survive even the toughest conditions.
How to Make an Adorable Hanging Planter from a Yogurt Cup

Green up your space with this fun DIY project.
Learn how to plant and grow an indoor edible garden on your desk with this step-by-step how-to guide.

DIY Desktop Herb Garden to Help You Zen Out While You Work

How to grow your own herbs—for beginner gardeners.

Herb Garden Ideas for Gardening Newbies

Starting a Vegetable Garden

Learn the basics of growing your own kitchen garden.

How To Start a Vegetable Garden

Here are the basics of growing your own food. Learn how to create a vegetable garden plan, source seeds, get essential garden tools and find out what vegetables to plant first.
You don't need a garage full of tools to start your first garden. See the five tools you REALLY need.

The Only Tools You Need to Start a Garden

Don't let a lack of garden tools or know-how keep you from growing your own vegetables and fruit. We've rounded up the essential gardening tools you need to get started, plus helpful tips and optional add-ons that can make gardening easier.
Salsa from your own garden? Yep. Once you taste the real deal, you'll never buy jar salsa again.

A Grow-Your-Own-Salsa Container Garden Plan

Food Gardening for Beginners

Composting 101: How to Compost at Home

Container Gardening Ideas for Growing Your Own Food in Small Spaces

Can You Grow Carrots from Scraps? Here's What You Need to Know

Growing carrots from scraps can be done—but probably not how you think.

7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

The Best Herb Garden Kits for Every Type of Gardener

10 Vegetables You Didn't Know You Could Spiralize

Ready, set, chew: Here's a step-by-step guide to dry-it-yourself fruits and vegetables.

How to Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables for a Healthy Snack

Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Store the best of summer’s harvest in your freezer to enjoy all year long.

How to Freeze Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Healthy Ways to Use Your Leftover Pulp from Juicing

How to can preserves, pickles and more in a water bath.

10 Steps to Water-Bath Canning

Look to your garden for all the ingredients you need to make homemade herbal tea.

Make Your Own Herbal Tea Blends

This no-fail vinaigrette formula is the only thing you need to start loving salad again.

How to Make Perfect Homemade Vinaigrette Every Time

You're just a few steps away from growing your own peppers this summer.

How to Grow Peppers in a Pot

Small yard? "The sky is literally the limit."

How to Build a Butternut Squash Garden Trellis

Find out which food scraps you can eat to save money on produce and cut down on food waste.

8 Edible Items You’re Throwing Away (and 2 to Toss)

How to Choose the Perfect Apple for Eating Fresh, Salads, Baking and Applesauce

Too many carrots? Broccoli starting to soften? Here's how to turn them into silky smooth soup.

Got Extra Veggies? Turn Them Into Pureed Soup with This Simple Formula

How to Cook Cabbage So It's Delicious

30-Day Eat More Vegetables Challenge

Learn this technique and you'll be able to roast any vegetable without a recipe.

How to Roast Vegetables with This Easy Technique

DIY Seasonings & Herb Mixes You Can Make at Home

Seasoning Blends and Herb Mixes You Can Make at Home

Get tips for how to make a healthier pasta salad recipe.

How to Make a Healthier Pasta Salad Recipe

New to gardening? Try these seven easy fruits, vegetables and herbs that will grow from seed to side dish with ease.

7 Easy Foods to Grow If You've Never Gardened Before

Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make with what's already in your kitchen.

DIY Spa Treatments You Can Make in 10 Minutes

Learn how to make healthier tomato sauce with this step-by-step guide.

Secrets to Perfect Homemade Tomato Sauce (with No Added Sugar)

Classic low-country boils are the easiest way to feed a crowd and put garden-fresh veggies to good use in the summer.

How to Throw a Backyard Seafood Boil Party

Got lotsa hot peppers? Here's how to pickle, freeze and dry them—or make your own hot sauce!

The Best Way to Preserve Hot Peppers

The Ultimate Outdoor Garden-Party Menu for Summer Entertaining

The Ultimate Outdoor Garden-Party Menu for Summer Entertaining

