Eat More Vegetables

Health Benefits of Vegetables

Are Potatoes Healthy?

This starchy vegetable is one of the most versatile kitchen staples around. Here's how it fits into a healthy diet.
This cheap and healthy vegetable tops our list of super food favorites.

Health Benefits of Cabbage

Learn more about why cabbage is so healthy and get information on benefits including weight loss, inflammation and gut health.
4 Impressive Health Benefits of Broccoli

This popular cruciferous vegetable packs a nutritional punch.
5 Amazing Health Benefits of Spinach

Popeye was on to something. But don't worry—you can get your spinach in other ways. Here are 5-plus reasons to add spinach to your diet.
Find out why mushrooms deserve to make it on your next grocery list!

5 Amazing Health Benefits of Mushrooms

New research is giving us more and more reasons to load up on this funky fungus.
Health Benefits of Garlic

Find out more about garlic nutrition, if it's really helpful for fighting the common cold and how should you eat it.

Healthy Recipe Ideas

11 Smashed Vegetable Side Dishes That Will Steal the Show

Whether it’s beets, potatoes or root vegetables, smashing the vegetables allows them to absorb flavor so they’re delicious on the inside and outside.
20 Vegetable Side Dishes in 20 Minutes

It’s easy to eat your vegetables with these quick, produce-packed side dish recipes. Whether you sauté, steam or roast them, these vegetables are a great accompaniment to any meal.
25 Vegetable Side Dish Ideas Kids Will Actually Like

19 Easy Sautéed Veggie Sides for Weeknights

27 Cheesy Vegetable Side Dishes

19 Easy Grilled Vegetable Sides

6 Delicious Vegetable Swaps You Should Try

Stuck in a rut cooking the same handful of vegetables? It's time to branch out.

7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

4 Healthy Reasons to Eat Avocados

Complete Plant-Based Diet Grocery List

What Is Daikon and How Can I Use It?

Ranked lowest to highest: here are the carbohydrate amounts for a typical serving size of 20 different vegetables

How Many Carbs Are in Vegetables?

We love the idea of fresh herbs without stepping outside. Learn how easy it is to grow your very own indoor herbs.

Your Ultimate Guide to Growing Herbs Indoors

The Best and Worst Ways to Ripen an Avocado Quickly

A foolproof guide to crispy, oven-baked sweet potato fries.

How to Make Perfect, Crispy Oven-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

What Is White Asparagus?

Pack your meals with healthy produce using these 7 tips.

7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables

Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Store the best of summer’s harvest in your freezer to enjoy all year long.

How to Freeze Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Ready, set, chew: Here's a step-by-step guide to dry-it-yourself fruits and vegetables.

How to Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables for a Healthy Snack

The question everyone wanted to know, "What does it taste like?" Celery. It tastes like celery.

I Drank Celery Juice Every Day for a Week and Here's What Happened

You're just a few steps away from growing your own peppers this summer.

How to Grow Peppers in a Pot

This no-fail vinaigrette formula is the only thing you need to start loving salad again.

How to Make Perfect Homemade Vinaigrette Every Time

Healthy Ways to Use Your Leftover Pulp from Juicing

What Does a Day of Fruits and Vegetables Look Like?

Salads are a great way to eat more veggies, but greens alone do not make a satisfying meal.

Healthy Proteins to Add Some Power to Your Salad

These foods pack a powerful punch of antioxidants to help kick-start a healthy anti-inflammatory diet.

The Best Foods to Eat to Fight Inflammation

10 Ways to Spring-Clean Your Diet

10 Vegetables You Didn't Know You Could Spiralize

The Best Way to Cut an Avocado

Eat and enjoy these tasty vegetables and herbs from your kitchen garden.

13 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables and Herbs

This week's meal plan features foods that pack a powerful punch of health-promoting nutrients.

7-Day Superfood Meal Plan

5 Mistakes That Ruin Brussels Sprouts (and How to Fix Them)

