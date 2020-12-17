EatingWell in Real Life

EatingWell experts show you how to eat healthy and have fun. Because life isn't just about kale salads—there's chocolate and wine too.

Friendsgiving Fun

The Best Friendsgiving Dessert for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
Should you serve a spiced apple pie or swirled pumpkin cheesecake this Friendsgiving? The answer could be written in the stars.
How to Make a No-Cook Holiday Dessert Board for Friendsgiving
Wow your friends with this impressive (but incredibly easy) dessert idea.
6 Fun Friendsgiving Food Swaps That'll Make Your Meal Unique and Delicious
Pecan pie dippers, anyone?
The 8 Best Friendsgiving Wines Under $20, According to Sommeliers
Everyone will think you splurged on these sommelier-approved vinos (and only you need to know they start at just $14.99!).
26 Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Make All Year
From savory stuffing to tangy cranberry sauce, the Thanksgiving flavors we love are so cozy and delicious—why only enjoy them once a year?
The Best Friendsgiving Decor Ideas for Every Budget
Plus, delicious Friendsgiving recipes and entertaining tips to help your gathering go off without a hitch.
Hosting Tips

7 Expert-Approved Tips for Hosting Your First Friendsgiving
From recipes to entertaining ideas, these expert-backed tips will help your Friendsgiving run smoothly.
9 Friendsgiving Games That Are Way More Fun Than Football
Make your Friendsgiving even more fun with these games made for a group!
23 Easy Friendsgiving Sides That Will Have Your Friends Scraping the Plate
30 Make-Ahead Friendsgiving Dishes to Make Hosting a Breeze
21 Easy Big Batch Fall Cocktails for a Festive Friendsgiving
Easy Recipes for Your Best Friendsgiving Yet

This Woman Started a Nonprofit to Help Food-Insecure Families with Food Allergies

Emily Brown started the Food Equality Initiative to reinvent they way we think about food pantries.

