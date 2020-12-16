Green and Sustainable Eating

Living more sustainably can be as simple as rethinking the everyday choices we make at home, at the grocery store and in our community. Here you’ll find inspiration and science-based advice to make healthy, sustainable eating a way of life—plus small, eco-friendly changes to incorporate into your day.

Most Recent

We Tried Over 10 Reusable Water Bottles So You Don’t Have to— Here Are the Best Ones

Check out this guide to find the best bottles to keep you hydrated.
We Put 10 Reusable Coffee Mugs to the Test: Here Are the Best Ones

Look no further for which mugs gives you the most bang for your buck.
Are Reusable Containers Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Many restrictions are loosening, and grocers are starting to allow reusable bags and containers again, but is it safe?
These Colorful Reusable Bags Make Me Never Want to Use Plastic Again

Stasher bags have completely replaced single-use plastic bags in my kitchen.
Turn Your Glass Yogurt Jars Into Storage Containers with These Reusable Lids

We can think of like a million ways to use these.
These Handy Lids Will Turn Your Mason Jars into Food Storage Containers

From grains to salads, Mason jars are useful for more than decoration.
More Green and Sustainable Eating

30-Day Sustainable Eating Challenge

Join us this month to make greener choices and cut down on food waste.
30 Days of Sustainable Eating Dinners

Let's green up our diets and help cut down on food waste this month. We've got you covered with delicious recipes featuring greener choices and seasonal produce that are good for you and the environment. From tasty dishes like our Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers to our Use-All-The-Broccoli Stir-Fry, these dinners will help you feel good about what's on your plate.
The Safest Sunscreens for Your Skin and the Environment, According to the EWG

This Reusable Straw Is Perfect for People Who Hate Paper Straws, but Still Want to Help the Environment

Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet

I Tried a 30-Day Zero Waste Challenge—Here's What Happened

2021 American Food Heroes

Our fifth annual list of people who are changing the food world in innovative and meaningful ways. Each of these visionaries exemplifies what's possible when passion meets action.

All Green and Sustainable Eating

5 of the Healthiest Fish to Eat (and 5 to Avoid)

I'm a Dietitian Who Lives Alone & These Are The Kitchen Mistakes I've Learned to Avoid

The Dirty Dozen: 12 Foods You Should Buy Organic

How to can preserves, pickles and more in a water bath.

The #1 Mistake You're Making in Your Garden

This 4-Ingredient Air-Fryer Hack Turns Your Potato Peels into a Tasty Snack

Are Plant-Based Meats Really More Sustainable Than Beef? Here's What the Science Says

15 Foods You Don't Need to Buy Organic

You're just a few steps away from growing your own peppers this summer.

Find out which food scraps you can eat to save money on produce and cut down on food waste.

Meat Lovers: The #1 Way to Save Money & Eat Healthier

How to Buy The Healthiest Salmon

DIY Seasonings & Herb Mixes You Can Make at Home

Clearing Up the Confusion About Genetically Modified Corn

Shrimp Shopping Guide

Here's a look at the epic labor issue we're facing and how it affects the fruit and vegetables on your plate.

Food Gardening for Beginners

Clean-Eating Buyer's Guide to Chicken

Learn the basics of growing your own kitchen garden.

Meet the Company Using Perfectly Imperfect Produce to Tackle Food Waste

Are Sardines as Sustainable as They Seem?

Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make with what's already in your kitchen.

Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood

Composting 101: How to Compost at Home

Is BPA-Free Plastic Safe?

