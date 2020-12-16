Green and Sustainable Eating

30 Days of Sustainable Eating Dinners

Let's green up our diets and help cut down on food waste this month. We've got you covered with delicious recipes featuring greener choices and seasonal produce that are good for you and the environment. From tasty dishes like our Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers to our Use-All-The-Broccoli Stir-Fry, these dinners will help you feel good about what's on your plate.