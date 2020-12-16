Wine, Beer & Spirits Guide

How to drink wine, beer and spirits in a healthy way from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Editors' Picks

The Best Canned Cocktails, According to a Cocktail Competition Judge

Think canned cocktails are super-sweet, low-quality drinks? Think again! There's a new crop of canned cocktails that have complex flavor profiles and use high-quality spirits.
The Best Canned Wines, According to a Sommelier

Canned wines have come a long way, and there are high-quality options that are as delicious as they are portable.
This Delicious American-Made Soju Is Low-ABV with No Added Sugar for Easy Drinking

A self-described “lawyer-mom,” Yobo Soju founder Carolyn Kim and her husband, James Kumm, are making their mark in American soju—and doing good in their community by donating proceeds to help restaurants and food services impacted by COVID.
Why You Should Always Keep Vodka in Your Laundry Room, According to Cleaning Experts

It's not just for Moscow mules and martinis!
Nigella Lawson Loves This 2-Ingredient Cocktail for Warm-Weather Entertaining

Al fresco drinks have never been so refreshing.
Beer Brands Offer Free Drinks for Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Budweiser and Samuel Adams are giving away "beer money."
Popular in Wine, Beer & Spirits Guide

Our 10 Best New Cocktails

From bright margaritas to colorful shrubs, these cocktails are perfect for any brunch, outdoor gathering or any other occasion.
The Only Recipe You Need to Make the Best Margarita with Less Sugar

With this easy formula, you can make endless flavor combinations. Stir it all together and it's party time.
Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
This Delicious American-Made Soju Is Low-ABV with No Added Sugar for Easy Drinking

Do you know how your wine is grown and produced—and what additives may or may not be in that glass of vino?

What's the Difference between Organic, Biodynamic and Natural Wine?

White Claw Is Launching 3 New Flavors and 2 Higher Alcohol Drinks, Just in Time for Summer

Drinkin’ claws is about to get way tastier (and more boozy). 

All Wine, Beer & Spirits Guide

The Bee's Knees Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
2
Best Sparkling Wines at Trader Joe's, According to a Sommelier

What a Newbie Needs to Know about Soju, One of the World's Most Popular Spirits

These New Low-Alcohol Beers Are the MVPs for Tailgating and More

This just in: My stomach has never been flatter.

I Quit Alcohol for 30 Days and It Was Pretty Much Amazing
Giada Just Shared the Cocktail of the Summer and It Features 2 Seriously Hydrating Ingredients

Is Guinness Actually Healthy? Here's What a Beer Expert Says

Costco Is Selling 6-Packs of Mini Champagne Bottles That Are Perfect for Small Celebrations

Budweiser’s New Alcohol-Free Beer Has Just 50 Calories and No Sugar

The Best Wines at Aldi Under $15, According to Sommeliers

Trader Joe's Just Launched Its Own Hard Seltzer—Here's How It Tastes

Everything you need to know about the hard seltzer trend.

How Healthy Are Those Spiked Seltzers, Anyways?
This Is What Happens to Your Body During a Hangover

The 5 Best Costco Wines Under $15, According to Experts

Aldi’s “Pearsecco” Is the Canned Cocktail We Never Knew We Needed

What Your Favorite Beer Says About You

Wine-Based Margaritas Are the Combo Drink We Never Knew We Needed

5 Healthy Rituals to Replace Your Nightly Glass of Wine

Canned Gin and Tonics Are on the Way to Make This Year a Little Better

The 7 Best Wines Under $15, According to Sommeliers

Why Your Booze Doesn't Have a Nutrition Label

Hilary Duff Feels Fitter Than Ever on a Diet That Includes Bread, Chocolate and Wine

These Boozy Chocolate Recipes Are Truly the Best of Both Worlds

Why science says you should raise your glass. Here's why wine is actually good for you.

Health Benefits of Drinking Wine
This Is the Best Wine for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

