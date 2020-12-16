Healthy Eating for Kids

Raise healthy kids with delicious and nutritious meals, tips and advice from EatingWell food and nutrition experts.

Easy Recipes Kids Will Love

32 Kid-Friendly Sunday Dinners

32 Kid-Friendly Sunday Dinners

These Sunday dinner recipes are a great kid-friendly way to close out the weekend. Your kids will love these healthy takes on pizza, tacos and pasta so much that they won’t even notice you snuck in a serving of vegetables. Recipes like Chicken & Zucchini Casserole and Slow-Cooker Vegetable Marinara over Linguine are flavorful, nutritious and popular with the whole family.
25 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids at Home

25 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids at Home

Get inspired with these easy, healthy lunch ideas for kids the whole family can enjoy at home together.
Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Kids

Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Kids

Find healthy, delicious smoothie recipes for kids from our food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
View All
21 Budget-Friendly Dinners Kids Will Love

21 Budget-Friendly Dinners Kids Will Love

A Month of Cheap Family Meal Ideas

A Month of Cheap Family Meal Ideas

Make mealtimes easier with these affordable, family-friendly recipe ideas. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, these meals are filling, healthy and delicious. Recipes like Shredded Chicken Tacos and Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes are sure to be a hit with any age and your wallet will thank you.
Healthy Kids Breakfast Recipes

Healthy Kids Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious kids' breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
View All

Raising Healthy Kids

Nine tips to help teach your kids good eating habits.

How to Raise a Healthy Eater

Nine tips to help teach your kids good eating habits.
The 10 Healthiest Foods for Kids

The Top 10 Healthiest Foods for Kids

You know it's better to feed your kids vegetables instead of ice cream. But, what are the healthiest foods for kids—and how do you get them to actually eat them? Read on for tips from the experts, plus our top 10 healthy foods for kids.
Get your kiddos an apron stat, it's time to cook with your kids!

Cooking Skills Every Kid Should Learn by Age 10

Super-Simple 3-Ingredient Snacks Kids Will Actually Want to Eat

Super-Simple 3-Ingredient Snacks Kids Will Actually Want to Eat

25 Vegetable Side Dish Ideas Kids Will Actually Like

25 Vegetable Side Dish Ideas Kids Will Actually Like

A Month of Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

A Month of Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

30 Family-Friendly 30-Minute Vegetarian Meals for Busy Weeknights

Life can get busy and these vegetarian meals are the perfect go-to when you need dinner on the table fast. In 30 minutes, you can feed the whole family with a meal that is loaded with vegetables, whole grains and plant-based protein. Featuring Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers and Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes, it’s easy to feed your kids vegetables that they’ll want to eat. 

All Healthy Eating for Kids

How to Help Your Kids Embrace Their Weight and Body Type

How to Help Your Kids Embrace Their Weight and Body Type

A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Recipes

A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Recipes

A week of healthy meal ideas for kids (and grown-ups!) who won't eat anything.

7-Day Healthy Dinner Plan for Picky Eaters

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

Fiber's talents go beyond moving things along. Find out how much your kid needs and the top ways to get more.

10 Best High-Fiber Foods for Kids

15 Healthy Kid-Friendly Muffins the Whole Family Will Love

15 Healthy Kid-Friendly Muffins the Whole Family Will Love

Ready, set, chew: Here's a step-by-step guide to dry-it-yourself fruits and vegetables.

How to Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables for a Healthy Snack

Get amazingly delicious results every time with this healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

The Best Way to Make Overnight Oats (No Recipe Required!)

Put down the takeout menu and learn how to make the best fried rice with our simple recipe and step-by-step photos.

Perfect Fried Rice in 5 Steps

Set yourself up for the week of easy, healthy dinners by meal-prepping your recipes on Sunday.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Healthy Family Dinners on Sunday

Our Top Healthy Kids Lunch Ideas for School

Our Top Healthy Kids Lunch Ideas for School

Cheap Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

Cheap Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

Boxed, canned, and bagged foods you can feel about serving your family

Packaged Foods You Can Feel Good About Eating

24 Healthy Kid-Friendly Summer Drinks

24 Healthy Kid-Friendly Summer Drinks

Help kids make the grade with healthy foods to fuel brain power and give them the energy they need.

1-Day Back-to-School Kids' Meal Plan

Healthy Recipes with Hidden Veggies

Healthy Recipes with Hidden Veggies

Healthy Kid-Friendly Slow Cooker Meals for Busy Families

Healthy Kid-Friendly Slow Cooker Meals for Busy Families

All it takes is just 4 easy steps and a list of pantry staples to make perfect oatmeal cookies every time.

The Only Formula You'll Ever Need for the Best Oatmeal Cookies Every Time

Check out these tips, tricks and hacks we learned from the pros to help step up your cookie decorating game.

10 Genius Cookie Decorating Hacks Your Kids Can Easily Master

Healthy, whole-wheat scone recipes for your weekend baking needs.

The Difference Between Biscuits and Scones, Plus 6 Healthy Recipes

Super-Easy Casserole Recipes for Kids

Super-Easy Casserole Recipes for Kids

20-Minute No-Cook Family Meal Ideas

20-Minute No-Cook Family Meal Ideas

Stock your freezer with healthy foods like whole-wheat pizza dough, frozen fish and frozen fruit and vegetables, so that you can always cook up a healthy dinner in minutes.

7 Ingredients You Should Always Have in Your Freezer for Fast Healthy Meals

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

7 Rules on How Not to Feed Kids

7 Rules on How Not to Feed Kids

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com