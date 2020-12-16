Healthy Eating for Kids

32 Kid-Friendly Sunday Dinners
These Sunday dinner recipes are a great kid-friendly way to close out the weekend. Your kids will love these healthy takes on pizza, tacos and pasta so much that they won’t even notice you snuck in a serving of vegetables. Recipes like Chicken & Zucchini Casserole and Slow-Cooker Vegetable Marinara over Linguine are flavorful, nutritious and popular with the whole family.
25 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids at Home
Get inspired with these easy, healthy lunch ideas for kids the whole family can enjoy at home together.
Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Kids
Find healthy, delicious smoothie recipes for kids from our food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
A Month of Cheap Family Meal Ideas
Make mealtimes easier with these affordable, family-friendly recipe ideas. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, these meals are filling, healthy and delicious. Recipes like Shredded Chicken Tacos and Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes are sure to be a hit with any age and your wallet will thank you.
Healthy Kids Breakfast Recipes
Find healthy, delicious kids' breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.