Healthy Eating for Kids

30 Family-Friendly 30-Minute Vegetarian Meals for Busy Weeknights

Life can get busy and these vegetarian meals are the perfect go-to when you need dinner on the table fast. In 30 minutes, you can feed the whole family with a meal that is loaded with vegetables, whole grains and plant-based protein. Featuring Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers and Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes, it’s easy to feed your kids vegetables that they’ll want to eat.