Soup Swap

20 Soups You Can Make in 20 Minutes

These quick soups are so satisfying.
21 Soup Recipes to Make in 2021

Here's what simmering for the year ahead.
21 Tasty Topping Ideas to Take Your Soup from Ordinary to Otherworldly

Take your soup from ordinary to otherworldly.
Whether you’re a confident cook or a kitchen newbie, you'll want to read these need-to-know soup making tips and techniques from our experts.

10 Secrets to Making the Best Healthy Soup

Try this need-to-know tips for better soup.
The 12 Essential Tools You Need to Make Delicious Soups

Upgrade your soup-making game with these tools.
8 Tips for Making the Best Homemade Instant Noodle Soup

These cup of noodle soups are a serious upgrade from the instant noodles you ate in college, but just as convenient!

Freeze Your Soup

How to Freeze Soup So It Tastes as Delicious as the Day It Was Made

Soup is one of the best meals to make-ahead because it freezes so well. Here's how to store your soup in the freezer for the best results.
Our Best Healthy Soup Recipes to Freeze

Make a rainy-day dinner fund by loading up your freezer with these healthy freezable soup recipes.
15 Vegan Lentil Soup Recipes to Warm You Up on a Cold Day

15 Cozy Mediterranean Soups to Warm Up With This Winter

32 Soup Recipes for Sunday Dinner

14 Creamy Chicken Soups That Are Basically a Hug in a Bowl

These Adorable Eggs in a Hole Will Make the Holidays Feel Special

You’ll have an eggs-cellent start to your morning with this festive breakfast.

All Entertaining

Ina Garten Has a Brilliant 1-Ingredient Trick to Add So Much Flavor to Your Margaritas

This 5-Ingredient Caprese Candy Cane Board Is the Cutest Holiday Appetizer

Charcuterie Houses Are This Year’s Most Festive Holiday Treat

Try These Fun & Unexpected Chocolate Fondue Dippers

4 Mistakes That Ruin Stuffing (and How to Fix Them)

18 Easy Charcuterie Board Ideas

Learn how to make mashed potatoes with our easy step-by-step instructions and 5 tips for the best, fluffy mashed potatoes.

Secrets for How to Make Mashed Potatoes Perfectly Every Time

5 Thanksgiving Day Disasters You Can Fix: Here’s How

All it takes is just 4 easy steps and a list of pantry staples to make perfect oatmeal cookies every time.

The Only Formula You'll Ever Need for the Best Oatmeal Cookies Every Time

Check out these tips, tricks and hacks we learned from the pros to help step up your cookie decorating game.

10 Genius Cookie Decorating Hacks Your Kids Can Easily Master

Low-Calorie Holiday Dessert Recipes

21 Cocktails Perfect for a Virtual Happy Hour

Try this simple technique for breaking down cooked lobster in 4 easy steps.

How to Shell a Lobster

You're going to love these food-themed costume ideas for the whole family!

Hilarious Food Costumes to Win Halloween This Year

The Best Healthy Chicken Wing Sauces

10 Prohibition-Era Cocktails to Take You Back to the Roaring 20’s

It's easy to make dried apples and their crispier cousins, apple chips, at home in your oven without a food dehydrator.

How to Make Dried Apples and Apple Chips in the Oven

Expert tips for making the best gingerbread cookies.

5 Tips for Perfect Gingerbread Cookies

The 26 Best Recipes for Your Outdoor Fall Gathering

How to Safely Host a Gathering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

16 Last-Minute Party Appetizers to Bring In the New Year Right

Our 50 Best Healthy Snack Recipes for the Super Bowl

Yes. A pickle bouquet.

Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have a PICKLE BOUQUET?!

Get tips for how to make a healthier pasta salad recipe.

How to Make a Healthier Pasta Salad Recipe

Our Picks for the Best Healthy Pasta Sauces

Our Picks for the Best Healthy Pasta Sauces

