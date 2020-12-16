Healthy Cooking How-Tos

Learn how to cook healthy and delicious foods at home from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Tips for Storing & Freezing Foods

How to Freeze Celery for Speedy Smoothies and Quick Soups and Stews

How to freeze celery plus the best recipes to make it shine.
Freeze Potatoes to Save Time and Money

Yes, you can freeze potatoes and sweet potatoes, too! Here's how to freeze french fries, hash browns, mashed potatoes and more, plus the best recipes for using all those frozen spuds.
Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Store the best of summer’s harvest in your freezer to enjoy all year long.

Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Here's how to freeze fresh fruits and vegetables so they'll last much longer.
If your crisper drawer is full of wilted greens and bendy beans, here's how to fix them so they don't go to waste.

Is your crisper drawer is full of wilted salad greens, bendy beans, flimsy carrots and celery? Here's how to fix your vegetables so they don't go to waste.
How to Freeze Butter to Save Money and Always Have It on Hand

Everyone's favorite baking ingredient freezes like a dream. Here's how!
How to Store Cucumbers

If you're stumped on the best way to store your cukes, we can help.

Cooking Tricks

How to Cook Beets So They're Actually Delicious

Many people have strong feelings about beets (usually in the negative), but learning how to cook beets properly can change minds for good. If you don't love beets, using one of these methods to prepare beets for roasting, steaming and boiling might just change your mind.
6 Mistakes That Ruin Mashed Potatoes (and How to Fix Them)

Goodbye, gummy mashed potatoes!
How to Cook Spinach So It Doesn’t Leave a Weird Feeling on Your Teeth

This Easy Hack Will Make all of Your Canned Vegetables Delicious

Memorize these tricks to end up with tender, great tasting meat every time.

The Secret to Making Cheap Meat Tender and Tasty

Put down the takeout menu and learn how to make the best fried rice with our simple recipe and step-by-step photos.

Perfect Fried Rice in 5 Steps

How to Make the Best Chicken Soup, According to Our Test Kitchen

With just five simple steps, you'll have a bowl of warm and hearty deliciousness.

All Healthy Cooking How-Tos

10 Slow-Cooker Soups for Weight Loss You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here Are the Recipes You Should Make First

20 Diabetes-Friendly Slow-Cooker Soups

Rachael Ray Just Inspired Us to Serve Charcuterie on the One Thing We Never Thought Of

7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

How to Start Juicing: 7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

19 Easy No-Cook Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less

How to Clean Your Stovetop the Right Way, According to Experts

Mediterranean Slow Cooker Recipes

This Cutting Board Keeps You Organized So You Can Eat More Veggies

20 Mexican Slow-Cooker Recipes That Would Make Abuela Proud

Rachael Ray Made 7-Layer Dip Tacos and They Look Amazing

22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter

How to Make Perfect Bundt Cakes

17 Slow-Cooker Dinners for Weight Loss

Low-Calorie Crock Pot Recipes to Feed a Crowd

How to Clean a Toaster Oven the Right Way

Charcuterie Houses Are This Year’s Most Festive Holiday Treat

These 6 Charcuterie Tricks from The BakerMama Have Changed My Snack Board Game

6 Things To Try with All of Your Green Tomatoes

6 Tasty Things to Try with All of Your Green Tomatoes

22 No-Knead Bread Recipes That Practically Make Themselves

7 Delicious Ways to Spike Your Coffee

This Charcuterie Airstream Brought Me Holiday Joy—Here's How to Make One

“Jarcuterie” Is the Cutest Take on Charcuterie We’ve Seen All Year

22 Slow-Cooker Chicken Dinners to Keep You Cozy This Winter

A Bowl of This Filipino Chicken-Garlic Soup Is Like a Hug from My Grandma

A Bowl of This Filipino Chicken-Garlic Soup Is Like a Hug from My Grandma

