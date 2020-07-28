Best Healthy Foods

Are Blueberries Good for Diabetes? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
The best foods for diabetes are those that help keep your blood sugar stable. With fiber and antioxidants, blueberries are the perfect fit for a diabetes diet, according to a registered dietitian.
The 11 Best Anti-Inflammatory Frozen Foods, According to Dietitians
Don't ignore the freezer section at the grocery store! There, you can find a variety of delicious antioxidant-rich whole foods that help decrease inflammation.
6 Carbs to Eat to Help You Lose Weight
Even though carbs have a bad rap, these carb-rich foods can actually bolster your weight-loss efforts. Here are six carbs that actually help you lose weight.
Low-Carb Fruits Ranked from Lowest to Highest Carbs
All fruits are good for you and nutrient-rich. But if you're watching your carbs, some are lower than others.
What Is Bitter Melon and Can It Help You Manage Your Blood Sugar?
If you have diabetes, you may want to add this vegetable into your meal rotation, according to emerging research.
The #1 Food to Help You Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
Fiber is the best food to eat for weight loss. These helpful tips and tasty recipes will help you easily eat more.
6 Best Healthy Hot Dogs
Whether you're on Team Ketchup or Team Mustard, hot dogs can be part of a healthy diet. Check out our picks for six healthier hot dogs, including veggie hot dogs and beef hot dogs.
Is Canola Oil Healthy? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
We're setting the record straight about the rumors swirling around on TikTok and Instagram.
6 Best Protein Shakes and Protein Powders
This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Diet Soda
16 High-Protein Snacks That Keep You Feeling Full Longer
Is Coffee Dehydrating? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
5 Genius Ways to Stop Sneezing This Allergy Season

A few tweaks to your routine could help you breathe easier this year.

9 Items to Add to Your Grocery List to Help You Lose Weight, According to Dietitians
What is Ezekiel Bread, and Is It Healthy?
The 8 Best Healthy Midnight Snacks to Eat
The Best Breakfast Foods for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian
Foods That Do the Weight-Loss Work for You
Are Cold Cuts Healthy?
8 Hydrating Foods to Help You Meet Your Water Goals
Top Vegetarian Protein Sources
How to Order Healthy at Chipotle
10 High Protein Vegetables
Best and Worst Foods to Eat for Gut Health
5 of the Healthiest Fish to Eat—and 5 to Avoid
The 8 Worst Foods to Eat for Inflammation
10 Healthiest Carbs You Should Be Buying, According to a Dietitian
6 Healthy Breads You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
Is Corn Healthy? 5 Myths About Sweet Corn Busted
10 Foods with More Protein Than an Egg
The #1 Snack to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
The #1 Food to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Best and Worst Foods for Your Liver, According to a Dietitian
6 Healthy Noodles You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
The Right Way to Prepare Oatmeal and 5 Tips for Making It Better
The 6 Best Breakfasts for Fighting Inflammation
12 Foods with More Fiber Than an Apple
11 Carbs People with Diabetes Should Be Eating
