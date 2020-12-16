How to Eat Healthy

Try these 7 probiotic foods for gut health.

Try these 7 probiotic-rich foods for gut health. The good bacteria may improve digestion, boost immunity, promote a healthy weight and more.
5 Immunity-Boosting Foods & Nutrients

During cold and flu season, how can you bolster your defenses against germs? Include these 5 immunity boosters in your diet to help you stay healthy.
Become a coffee guru with these simple steps for the best cup of joe, right at home.

Become a coffee guru with these simple steps for the best cup of joe, right at home.
Curious what foods can increase libido and what to eat for a better sex life? These seven foods could spice up your time between the sheets.

Curious what foods can increase libido and what to eat for a better sex life? These seven foods could spice up your time between the sheets.
How to make the best oatmeal for a healthy breakfast that will keep you satisfied.

Oatmeal is a satisfying, healthy morning meal. Here are cooking instructions for quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oats and steel-cut oats.
When you're looking for a high-protein food to eat, these healthy options all deliver more than 6 grams.

When you're looking for a high-protein food to eat, these healthy options all deliver more than 6 grams.

The Best and Worst Carbs to Eat for Inflammation

Attention, carb lovers: here's what you should be eating more of to reduce inflammation (plus some things you may want to avoid).
9 Healthy Tips to Help You Start Eating a Vegan Diet

If cutting out meat, dairy and eggs leaves you confused about how to eat a healthy, balanced diet, you’re in the right place.
10 Tips for Better Digestion

Plus what do sell-by, best-buy and use-buy dates mean?

Up your salad game with this step-by-step formula.

Are you giving up nutrition for convenience or is that a myth?

4 Research-Backed Strategies That Could Help Lower Your Risk of Getting Cancer

These research-backed strategies have been shown to reduce your risk for many different types of the diseases.

7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

These Are the Best Times to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

30-Day Whole Food Challenge

6 Things To Try with All of Your Green Tomatoes

The Nutritionist-Approved Hack That Made My Coffee Taste So Much Better

We tried store bought frozen avocado to see if it was any good. Here's what we found.

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

The 10 Healthiest Foods for Kids

I realized I was eating sugar blindly—and racking up countless calories as a result.

Find out which 10 daily habits you should break right now to eat and live healthier.

What Is an Air Fryer and Should You Buy One?

Does eating too many cherries make you poop? Here, experts explain why.

Trying to eat foods that are better for your heart? Start with these nine staples of Mediterranean cooking.

What Is White Asparagus?

13 Must-Have Kitchen Tools

This Is the First Thing Dietitians Look for on a Nutrition Label

Why you shouldn’t always cook with olive oil

What's Really in Packaged Egg Whites?

6 of the Healthiest Flours to Use

Which Salmon Should I Buy?

Easy-to-Digest Foods

15 High-Protein, Low-Carb Snacks

Banish belly bloat by avoiding these behaviors, ingredients, and bad habits.

What you should know about deli meats before you make your next sandwich.

Put down the takeout menu and learn how to make the best fried rice with our simple recipe and step-by-step photos.

