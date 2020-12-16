Healthy Eating 101

Learn to eat healthy with our expert tips and delicious inspiration to help you prepare healthy food for you and your family.

How to Eat Healthy

How to Meal-Prep a Week's Worth of 3-Ingredient Breakfasts in Just 15 Minutes
One of the best parts of waking up might just be having a really satisfying breakfast waiting for you. With less than a handful of ingredients you can prep a week's worth of delicious options in no time.
5 Small Food Swaps To Make You Instantly Healthier
You don't have to overhaul your whole diet to eat healthier. Sometimes all it takes are a few simple tweaks, some basic nutrition know-how and a willingness to change. These five easy tips (recipes included!) are a great place to start.
5 Easy Ways to Eat More Vegetables Every Day
Most of us don’t get enough vegetables even though we know they’re super healthy. Here’s how you can eat more, according to a dietitian, without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
8 Habits You Should Break When You're Trying To Manage Your Blood Sugar
While it may seem overwhelming at first, if you avoid some of the most common mistakes, you'll have a much easier time keeping your blood sugar in a healthy range.
7 Spices You Might Not Be Using, but Should Be
Spice up your life. ✨
4 Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Energy That Don’t Involve Caffeine
Need an energy boost? We hear you! Try these evidence-based strategies—all much wiser (and less jitter-producing) than mainlining coffee.
Advertisement

Healthy Cooking How To's

These 4 Easy Add-Ins Will Add Mediterranean Flair to Any Salad
Say goodbye to so-so salads.
10 Healthy, Budget-Friendly Foods a Dietitian Always Has in Her Kitchen
Get back on track with healthy eating without breaking the bank by stocking up on these foods.
The Best Way to Store Garlic, According to Our Test Kitchen
How to Store Cauliflower
How to Store Onions
How to Cut Green Onions and Store Them So They Stay Fresh

I Went Vegan for One Year to Manage Heart Disease–Here’s What Happened

Cardiovascular disease affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S.—and it was knocking on writer Paul Greenberg’s door. So he asked the question: Could shifting to a vegan diet get his blood pressure and cholesterol in check?

All Healthy Eating 101

What Should You Eat Before and After Getting the COVID Vaccine? Here's What the Experts Say
What Should You Eat If You Come Down with Coronavirus?
7 Must-Eat Fermented Foods for a Healthy Gut
The 7 Healthiest Milks, According to a Dietitian
The Fastest Way to Relieve Diarrhea, According to a Dietitian
I Hate to Bake, but This Easy Ina Garten Recipe Is My Go-to Dessert 
6 Soups You Should Be Making, Not Buying
Is White Rice Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Are Egg Whites Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Best and Worst Foods for Your Liver, According to a Dietitian
How to Cook Beets So They're Actually Delicious
I'm a Dietitian and I Can't Stop Making This Healthy, 2-Ingredient Fall Dessert
Is Protein Powder Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Is Grilled Meat Bad for You?
The 10 Best Snacks for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian
5 Fall Superfoods to Support Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Is Iceberg Lettuce Good for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Is Shrimp Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
These Are the 7 Healthiest Marinara Sauces You Need to Be Buying
The Best Collagen Powders, According to a Dietitian
Memory Problems Triggered By COVID-19 Could Increase Risk for Alzheimer's Disease, According to Preliminary Research
8 Products That Can Actually Help You Lose Weight
5 of the Healthiest Fish to Eat (and 5 to Avoid)
I'm a Dietitian & This Is My Go-To Quick Lunch
Why You Should Eat Plant-Based Foods After a Workout, According to Dietitians
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com