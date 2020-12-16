LIVE

Weight-Loss Meal Plans

Try our delicious weight-loss meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you lose weight.

Healthy 7-Day Meal Plans

Follow along with this 7-day flat-belly meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.

7-Day Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat
Follow along with this 7-day meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.
1,800-Calorie Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1,800-Calorie Diet Plan for Weight Loss
We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks to help you lose weight while following an 1,800-calorie diet.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
This easy 1,500-calorie weight-loss meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied on fewer calories to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
This easy 1,500-calorie weight-loss meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied on fewer calories to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from these delicious 500-calorie meals.

7-Day Meal Plan: Light & Easy 500-Calorie Dinners
Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from these delicious 500-calorie meals.
Advertisement

Meal-Prep Tips and Recipe Ideas

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Lunches to Help You Lose Belly Fat

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Lunches to Help You Lose Belly Fat
These meal prep plans show you how to assemble lunches for the week and include foods shown to help reduce belly fat.
Set yourself up for weight loss success with these easy meal-prep lunch recipes (all 400 calories or less).

How to Meal-Prep for Weight Loss with Healthy Lunches
Set yourself up for weight-loss success with these easy meal-prep plans to quickly prepare a week's worth of healthy lunches—all are 400 calories or less and high in protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.
Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette
Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls
Rating: Unrated
2
Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls
Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Summer

In this 30 day plan, you'll find a month of simple recipes—many on the grill—so you can spend less time thinking about what to eat and more time outside enjoying the sunshine.

All Weight-Loss Meal Plans

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat
30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan
Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Spring: 1,200 Calories

Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Spring: 1,200 Calories
In this 30-day low-carb diet plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.

30-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
30-Day Weight Loss Dinner Plan

30-Day Weight Loss Dinner Plan
See what a day's worth of food looks like on a 1,200-calorie diet.

What Does a 1,200-Calorie Diet Look Like?
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight-loss diet plan. This simple 1,200 calorie meal plan is tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories.

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories
This healthy 1,200-calorie weight-loss meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar.

The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan
High-Protein Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

High-Protein Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat
Jump start weight loss with this 1,200-calorie high-protein low-carb meal plan.

High-Protein, Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
How to Lose Eight Pounds This Month

How to Lose Eight Pounds This Month
With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Lose weight and save youself money in the process with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan.

Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget
7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,600 Calories

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,600 Calories
The best plan to help you lose weight, improve gut health, help your heart, lower diabetes risk & help you poop better.

7-Day High-Fiber Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Pre-Diabetes Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories
Meal prep for weight loss is made easy with this 1,200-calorie meal-prep plan, which maps out a full week of meals and snacks that can be prepped ahead of time to make it easier to eat healthy during the busy week.

Easy 1,200-Calorie Meal-Prep Plan for Weight Loss
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan

High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
A weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long.

High-Protein Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
This 1,500-calorie vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Follow along with this 1,400-calorie meal plan to lose weight while loving what you eat.

1,400-Calorie Meal Plan to Lose Weight
30 Days of Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

30 Days of Easy 500-Calorie Dinners
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com